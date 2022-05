Jennelle Gerton was sentenced to 11 to 14 years in state prison and five years of parole for setting her house on fire with her toddler inside. In March 2021, Investigators say then 33-year-old Gerton set a fire in the bathroom of the house while she was watching her child, then left the house. Syracuse Police officers saved Gerton's daughter that night. Officers originally responded to the Palmer Avenue house in Syracuse for a domestic call. When officers checked the address, they heard smoke detectors and smelled smoke. Gerton insisted the girl was not home and was with a grandparent, but police found Gerton's then 2-year-old daughter inside after her father asked police to search the house.

