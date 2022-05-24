ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Ex-State Employee Accused Of Possessing Child Pornography

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bxbzz_0fomHUmz00

A former New York State employee is facing serious prison time after he was allegedly found with sexually explicit images of children.

Albany County resident Scott Weinbloom, age 47, of Latham, was arrested Friday, May 20, on a federal charge of possessing child pornography, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the North District.

The illegal images and videos were found on an encrypted thumb drive that was found in his home Wednesday, May 18, prosecutors said.

He appeared in federal court in Albany, where a judge ordered him detained while he awaits trial.

Weinbloom had worked as an IT specialist for the New York State Department of Financial Services since November 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The department confirmed to Daily Voice that it cut ties with him following the allegations.

“The New York State Department of Financial Services has fully cooperated with law enforcement authorities regarding Scott Weinbloom," a DFS spokesperson told Daily Voice. "The department has sent him a notice of termination."

If convicted, he could spend up to 20 years in prison and be fined a maximum of $250,000.

The case is being prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood, a coordinated effort between local, state, and federal agencies to track down individuals who exploit children using the internet.

Suspected cases of child exploitation can be reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on its website .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Capital District Father, Son Indicted For Cocaine Conspiracy

A father and son from the Capital District are facing years in prison for allegedly trafficking in cocaine.Jeffrey Civitello Sr., age 50, and Jeffrey Civitello Jr., age 22, both of Schenectady, were indicted on federal charges of trafficking kilograms of cocaine, according to the US Attorney’s Offi…
Daily Voice

Ex-Hartford Man Sentenced For Distributing Fentanyl While Released On Bond

A convicted felon who was busted with an illegal assault rifle in Connecticut has been sentenced to additional prison time after admitting to distributing fentanyl while released on bond, the US Attorney’s Office announced. Brian “Whites” Velez, age 33, formerly of Hartford and West Hartford, has been sentenced to...
Daily Voice

Ex-Trumbull Doc Sentenced For Illegally Prescribing Controlled Substances

A former doctor in Connecticut will spend nearly four years in prison and will pay more than $200,000 after admitting to illegally distributing prescription medication. Fairfield County resident David Ciancimino, age 63, of Trumbull, was sentenced by US District Judge Omar A. Williams in Hartford to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for distributing drugs out of his Shelton office to patients who did not require them.
TRUMBULL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Latham, NY
Daily Voice

Police In Hampden County Issue Alert For Paving Scams

Police have issued an alert about paving scams as the summer months approach in New England. The West Springfield Police Department in Hampden County said in an announcement that paving scams typically increase during spring and summer. Police said the scams usually involve a person coming to a home and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Child Exploitation#Violent Crime#Linkedin#Dfs
Daily Voice

Naugatuck Woman Who Prepared Taxes Sentenced For Filing False Returns

A woman from Connecticut whose business prepared tax returns for thousands of people will spend time behind bars and pay more than $500,000 in restitution for filing false returns, federal authorities announced. New Haven County resident Ana Nunez, also known as Ana Pagoda, age 51, of Naugatuck, was sentenced in...
Daily Voice

Suspect Caught After Hudson Valley Woman Stabbed To Death, Police Say

A suspect has been arrested just a day after a Hudson Valley woman was found stabbed to death in her home.The homicide took place in Dutchess County in the city of Poughkeepsie around 11:30 p.m., Friday, May 27.The woman's body was found after police and fire responded to a home at 7 South Grand Av…
Daily Voice

Three Dead In Stafford Crash

Three people died in a Stafford County crash on Sunday, May 29, authorities said.The head-on collision occurred at Austin Ridge Drive and Shieds Road in Stafford around 7:40 p.m., the county sheriff's office said.The victims' identities had not been released as of Monday.Both drivers and one passen…
Daily Voice

Police: Man Charged After Attempting To Enter Elementary School In Stamford

A man from out of state has been charged after police said he attempted to enter an elementary school in Fairfield County. Just after 1 p.m. on Friday, May 27, school administrators in Stamford from Davenport Elementary School on Newfield Avenue noticed a suspicious man on the school campus, and immediately initiated a lockdown, according to Captain Diedrich Hohn, Commander of Special Investigations for the Stamford PD.
STAMFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
Daily Voice

Suspect Caught After Fleeing Stolen Car Crash In Hadley, Police Say

A suspect was arrested in Western Massachusetts following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, police in Hampshire County received an alert that Holyoke Police in Hampden County and Massachusetts State Police were involved in a pursuit with a stolen vehicle driven by a suspect accused of breaking and entering, according to the Hadley Police Department.
Daily Voice

Bridgeport Woman Shot To Death, Police Say

A 30-year-old Fairfield County woman was found shot to death after police responded to a call for an unresponsive person. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 5:20 a.m., Saturday, May 28, at 40 Knoll Place. Marisol Dumeng, of Bridgeport, was found after police responded to 40 Knoll Place on...
Daily Voice

New York LLC Claims $5 Million Lottery Prize

An LLC has claimed a $5 million New York Lottery prize.AOG For Change, an LLC based in the Albany County hamlet of Delmar, claimed a top prize in the lottery's Set for Life scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Tuesday, May 24. The group opted to receive the prize as a single, lump-sum payment …
Daily Voice

'Simply Amazing': Hudson Valley Couple Claims $3M Lottery Prize

A couple has claimed a $3,000,000 New York Lottery prize.Hudson Valley residents Mark and Theresa Stewart, of Circleville in Orange County, claimed the top prize from New York Lottery's Electric 10X scratch-off game, the lottery announced on Thursday, May 26."This is simply amazing," Mark told NY L…
Daily Voice

Popular CT Eatery's New Norwalk Location Off To Strong Start

Just two months in and a popular sandwich shop's 16th location in the Northeast is off to a strong start and making a name for itself in Fairfield County. Located in Norwalk, the new Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe is racking up plenty of five-star reviews online and building a loyal following of the already popular franchise that has restaurants across the region.
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
282K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy