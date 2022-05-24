New Erie coalition forms to put mental health first in black & brown communities

A new Erie coalition has formed to bring mental health to the forefront of black and brown communities.

The group, Black & Brown Communities on Mental Health and Wellness, announced its mission for the Erie community.

The 40 member inter-agency coalition saw a need in these communities after a decline in mental health during the pandemic. The hope is to create a conversation surrounding mental health.

“Education is everything, knowledge is power. So to have that conversation with healthcare providers, and with other individuals within the Erie area is the way that we’re going to really push this message forward,” said Brandon Wiley, Erie VA Community Engagement & Partnership Coordinator.

The coalition’s next community event, Building Resiliency for Our Self, will be held on June 14 at the Erie Center for Arts and Technology.

