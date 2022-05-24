ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth woman won’t be charged for killing husband

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
 6 days ago

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Charges will not be filed after a deadly domestic violence shooting in October.

The Leavenworth County District Attorney announced the decision Tuesday morning, saying the shooting was clearly a case of self defense.

Deputies arrested Jamie Zertuche at her Leavenworth home on October 16, 2021. Court documents show she called 911 to report she shot her husband in the chest.

When officers arrived at Zertuche’s home, information from the D.A.’s office showed she was holding a semi-automatic pistol and a cell phone.

How much rain has fallen in Kansas

The responding officers found Zertuche with a bloody mouth, and her left eye was almost completely swollen shut. She also had other injuries to her face, ribs, and a possible broken ankle, according to court records.

Deputies found Zertuche’s husband, Eddie, still alive but injured, on the floor near the house’s front door.

Officers attempted to help Eddie, but court documents show he made an obscene comment and gesture to officers. Zertuche then told responders that her husband had been drinking. Eddie later died of his injuries at a hospital.

Deputies reported they also found evidence of marijuana and testosterone use in the house.

During an interview, Zertuche told officers her husband had been both physically and verbally abusive “for a long time.” She reported that he’d been beating her for three days before she shot him. At one point during the beating Zertuche told officers her husband dragged her from their bedroom and knocked her out.

She told officers he threatened to kill her multiple times during the three days of abuse. She said he also threatened to burn down their house and kill her father.

At one point Zertuche told investigators she was able to run out of the house with a gun. She said her husband dragged her back into the house by her hair. She said he then picked her up by her throat. When she felt like she was losing consciousness, she said she fired the gun until it was empty.

The Leavenworth District Attorney said that after reviewing the facts of the case, it is clear that Zertuche shot her husband. He said it’s also clear that Zertuche suffered years of abuse and feared for her life.

“The torture Ms. Zertuche described in the days, and immediate minutes before she shot Mr. Zertuche equated to self-defense,” Todd Thompson, Leavenworth County D.A. wrote explaining his decision not to prosecute Zertuche.

Thompson said it is clear that Zertuche acted in self defense when she shot her husband.

St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman charged with mail theft

TOPEKA —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged theft. The United State's Attorney's office reported Chelsea Pulse, 27, of Junction City is charged with one count of embezzlement of the mail, two counts of theft of the mail, and one count of delay of mail. The U.S. Postal Service is investigating the case.
TOPEKA, KS
Two In Custody For Alleged Involuntary Manslaughter

Charges of Alleged involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance, resulted in the arrested of 46-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox of Brookfield and 47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser of Chula. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and Chillicothe Police Department booked the two into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Further details of the investigations have not been released. The warrants were issued by the Livingston County Court. Both are held with no bond allowed.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Spree of aggravated robberies continues in Topeka Saturday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has opened two new - but believed to be related - aggravated robbery incidents in the city. Just before 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 28, the Topeka Police Department says officers responded to reports of an aggravated robbery at the Gas n Shop. TPD said the building was located at 1900 NW Topeka Blvd.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Shawnee woman killed in rural Missouri crash

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Shawnee, Kansas woman was killed and a man from Overland Park was injured after a late-night crash in rural Missouri. According to the crash report, the incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Highway 32, three miles east of Lebanon, Missouri. The report indicates...
SHAWNEE, KS
KSN News

LPD officers go through ‘Murph’ Challenge to honor veterans

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — A group of officers with the Lawrence Police Department (LPD) decided to honor fallen military members this Memorial Day by pushing each other’s limits on Monday. Among members of the U.S. military and veterans there exists a special way to pay homage to those who have served: The “Murph” Challenge. This […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

Mendez sentenced to life for Washburn football player’s death

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The man accused and convicted in the 2019 killing of Dwane Simmons, a Washburn University student and football player, will spend life in prison. During Friday’s sentencing, the family of Simmons provided the court with a video featuring photographs of Simmons before family members spoke. “If you knew my son, you […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Kansas soldier indicted in romance scheme

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A member of the U.S. Army has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Topeka for allegedly participating in a scheme to fraudulently obtain $149,476 from 25 people. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Innocent N. Ugwu, 24, of Fort Riley, is charged with the following: Five counts of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

