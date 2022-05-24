Rochester musician Danielle Ponder to perform on national TV for first time

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Danielle Ponder, a singer and songwriter from Rochester, will be performing on national television this week.

Ponder will make her national TV debut on Late Night with Seth Myers on Wednesday, May 25.

Also a lawyer and activist, Ponder has been pursuing her dreams in the music industry, including last year when she played at the prestigious Newport Jazz Festival .

