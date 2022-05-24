ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Employee Says Boss Is A Great Guy

By Richard Nieva
 7 days ago

Pool / Getty Images

Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX president and chief operating officer, defended her boss Elon Musk last week against sexual harassment allegations, according to a report from CNBC.

In an all-hands email to employees, Shotwell said recent allegations of misconduct seemed to be out of character for the SpaceX and Tesla CEO, who is also in the midst of a $44 billion takeover bid for Twitter .

“Personally, I believe the allegations to be false; not because I work for Elon, but because I have worked closely with him for 20 years and never seen nor heard anything resembling these allegations,” Shotwell wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rIdZU_0fomGFKb00

SpaceX president and chief operating officer Gwynne Shotwell

Amanda Edwards / WireImage

SpaceX and Shotwell didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shotwell’s remarks came in response to a bombshell report from Insider last week, which said that Musk had exposed himself to a flight attendant in 2016 and offered to buy the woman a horse in exchange for an “erotic massage.” SpaceX reportedly settled the claim four years ago for $250,000.

Musk has vehemently denied the accusations, saying they are politically motivated. “The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech,” Musk tweeted after the article’s publication.

The claims come amid a chaotic Twitter buyout proposal from Musk. Last month, he laid out his plan for the platform, envisioning it as a beacon of free speech and transparency in content moderation. Musk said he’d open-source Twitter’s algorithms and undo the ban on former president Donald Trump instituted after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Musk said last week that he was putting the bid “ on hold ” over details of Twitter’s disclosures on the number of bots on the platform, though he said he is “still committed” to the deal. In response, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal posted a long tweet thread explaining the company’s procedures regarding bots. Musk replied with a poop emoji .

