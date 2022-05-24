Only 1 WV attraction makes 150 best summer things to do
DENVER, Colo. – Travellemming.com has released its list of the “150 Best Things to Do in the USA This Summer” and only one West Virginia destination made the list.
That spot, coming in at 138, is Tucker County’s Canaan Valley. Citing its abundant wilderness and “charming mountain towns,” the article describes the valley as a “hidden gem” that is “perfect for those seeking secluded outdoor recreation.”
Travel Lemming writer Lea Rose Allbaugh wrote, “Canaan Valley is the perfect place to go for a nature reset. Life is slow, WiFi is spotty, and being surrounded by so much natural beauty always puts my mind at ease.”Things to do this summer in Canaan Valley
The list mentions all of the hiking, biking, fishing, and camping opportunities available in the area, specifically mentioning the Dolly Sods Wilderness Area of the Monongahela National Forest and Blackwater Falls State Park. The writers also suggest visiting the “charming mountain towns” of Parsons, Thomas, and Davis.New trail will connect Blackwater Falls to Maryland
Topping the list is the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, AZ, followed by the Million Dollar Highway, in southwestern Colorado and the Solstice Parade in Seattle.
Only a few spots on the list are near West Virginia:
14. Mammoth Cave in Kentucky
18. Old Seelbach Bar in Louisville
77. Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia and North Carolina
84. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland
92. COSI in Columbus
109. Van Gogh Immersive Experience in Pittsburgh and other cities
127. Kings Island in Cincinnati
You can see the full list here .
