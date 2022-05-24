ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Air Force honors veterans with video tributes

By Bethany Fowler
 6 days ago

(WSPA) – The United States Air Force Band produced two videos in honor of the nation’s fallen heroes this Memorial Day.

The first video featured the Ceremonial Brass performing “Goin’ Home” with narration by General Charles Brown, Jr., Chief of Staff of the Air Force.

The second video featured Technical Sgt. Jason Covey, as he performed “Taps” at Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, Virginia.

The U.S. Air Force Band honors those who have served and inspired American citizens by heightening patriotism and service on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States of America.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

IN THIS ARTICLE
