The 2022 NHL Entry Draft will begin Thursday, July 7 and end on Friday, July 8. Over 200 players will be selected and have a chance to earn their spot in the NHL. The draft has seen countless hits and misses along the way with ‘can’t miss prospects’ selected first overall, to the rare gem of a player found in the later rounds, or even going undrafted. This prospect list is not a ranking, but a grouping of the top five prospects in the St. Louis Blues organization selected at various spots in their respective drafts and how they are currently performing.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO