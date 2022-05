A number of beaches along Michigan’s western coast have been placed under a “high” risk warning this Memorial Day due to dangerous water conditions. The National Weather Service has issued a warning for beaches in Mason, Oceana and Muskegon counties along Lake Michigan for Monday, May 30, and for Tuesday, May 31. Officials say that wave heights will reach between 3 to 5 feet, currents are strong and the water is cold, creating dangerous swimming conditions and potentially dangerous conditions for those near the water.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO