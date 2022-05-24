ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The View’ Fans Spitting Mad Over Guest Kellyanne Conway: “What a Sh*t Show”

By Greta Bjornson
 6 days ago
Both fans in the studio and watching from home were furious with Tuesday’s guest on The View, Kellyanne Conway. The former Senior Counselor to Donald Trump appeared on the daytime talk show today to promote her new memoir, but Twitter doesn’t seem to be lining up to preorder copies anytime soon.

Conway’s feature on The View stirred up plenty of criticism on social media, where viewers shared their disgust with the day’s guest, and others asked why she had even been invited.

“Why did they invite KellyAnne Conway on here,” one asked, while another questioned, “Why have this woman on? She won’t answer a question, she’s insulting, she’s lying. Same old Kellyanne.”

Other View fans skipped the questions and went straight to slamming Conway. One tweeted, “I am done @TheView. You bring Kellyanne Conway on! You aren’t serious. I can’t w/any of you. You walked out when Bill o’reilly was on but you sit there & let Kellyanne spew lies hawking her book. UNFORGIVABLE. I watched for 30 secs. Stand up for women or turn in your woman card.”

Another described her appearance as “a shit show,” writing, “Kellyanne Conway is a train wreck, just like her boss’s administration. She sold her soul.”

While there were plenty of vocal critics online, the displeasure was palpable in The View studio, as well, where Conway was booed while speaking. As she said Trump should have won the 2020 election because he was running against Biden, “a guy who is stuck in the basement,” the audience loudly expressed their displeasure with her comments.

However, Whoopi Goldberg defended Conway, interrupting her to address the audience and tell them, “Listen. This is The View. And this is her view and she’s talking about how she feels and what she knows. Please don’t boo her.”

Conway, who refused to believe she was the target of the boos, responded, “I think they’re booing Biden staying in the basement.”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.

‘SNL’ Season 47 Report Card: Grading The Cast, Hosts And Performances Before A ‘Year Of Change’

Remember last year’s Season 46 finale of Saturday Night Live, which opened cold with four longtime cast members onstage together as themselves, fighting back tears? Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson looked like they were leaving last May, Cecily even more so after she followed Pete Davidson’s thanks to the audience speech in Weekend Update with her own wine-soaked rendition of “I Did It My Way,” only for all five of them to return last fall? Yeah, kinda made Season 47 feel anticlimactic. Also made for for the biggest SNL cast ever, 21 in all.
