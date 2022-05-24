ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Civil service union to ballot on strikes over pay and pensions

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W0zW8_0folvAJQ00

Members of the PCS public service union have voted to back national strike action over a 2 per cent pay offer at a time when inflation is running at almost five times that rate.

With around 200,000 members, the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) is the largest civil service union, representing workers in venues like benefit and tax offices.

The strike vote came as Boris Johnson signalled that workers across the public sector can expect below-inflation in this summer’s pay round.

The prime minister warned at cabinet that allowing wages to keep up with prices, currently rising at 9 per cent annually, would risk an “inflationary spiral” pushing up the cost of mortgages and other essentials.

And he made clear that ministers are ready to overrule generous recommendations from pay review bodies for groups like police and teachers in the coming months.

Delegates to the PCS conference in Brighton agreed to hold a statutory industrial action ballot over pay and pensions in September.

Mark Serwotka, the PCS general secretary, said: “The sheer size of this vote shows the very real anxiety and anger our members feel at the way they have been treated by this government.

“To vote for strike action is a massive step, but the actions of the government have left us with no alternative.”

Earlier, Mr Serwotka told the conference that public sector workers who kept the country running during the Covid pandemic were now being chided by ministers for working from home and threatened with 90,000 job losses.

“Throughout the pandemic our members worked hard providing critical frontline services,” he said.

“Despite our hard work, the government attacked us. They came for our integrity, accusing us of being lazy because we worked from home.

“Let me tell you: unlike the prime minister, we weren’t being distracted by cheese. We kept the country running, providing universal credit to almost 10 million people, furlough to almost 6 million people, keeping our borders open, keeping the roads safe.

“Then government came for our pensions but still we carried on working, doing our bit, making people’s lives easier.

“Then the government came for our dignity, Jacob Rees-Mogg sticking Post-it notes on computers, demanding we returned to desks which, subsequently it transpired weren’t there. But still we carried on working, getting on with our jobs.

“But then they came for our jobs. They announced plans to close 42 Department for Work and Pensions [DWP] offices, ten Insolvency Service offices and, just ten days ago, told us one in five civil servant’s jobs would go.

“They didn’t listen to us when we carried on working, so maybe now it’s time for us to stop working. It’s time to tell this rotten government: ‘Enough is enough’.”

Recommendations on pay rises for groups like police, teachers and NHS workers are expected from independent pay bodies before the summer.

But they can be overruled by ministers in relevant departments, who are facing the prospect of hikes of 9 per cent or more if pay is to keep pace with inflation.

Addressing the regular weekly meeting of cabinet in 10 Downing Street, Mr Johnson backed a warning from Treasury minister Simon Clarke that awards of this size would risk fuelling inflation further.

The PM’s official spokesperson refused to say whether ministers will act to rein in recommended rises which are perceived to be too large.

But he said: “The government has already pledged to increase public sector spending and is awaiting decisions by public sector review bodies.

“However ministers made clear the risk of triggering higher inflation must be part of considerations when deciding pay awards this year.”

The spokesperson did not rule out ministers overriding the decisions of the review bodies.

“That wasn’t the suggestion the prime minister said and I don’t want to jump ahead of the independent process,” said the spokesperson. “You’ll know the government has the capability to do that in the purely hypothetical sense.

“The point that ministers were emphasising is that a spiralling inflation will do more to damage people’s take-home pay than limited pay restraint.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Conservative former attorney general calls on Boris Johnson to resign, as another MP sends no-confidence letter

Former attorney general Jeremy Wright has become the latest Conservative MP to call on Boris Johnson to resign, saying that his continued presence in 10 Downing Street was hindering the process of “restoring faith” in the government.The ex-cabinet minister’s call came as a backbench MP first elected in 2019 revealed that he has submitted a letter of no-confidence in the prime minister.Carshalton and Wallington MP Elliot Colburn told a constituent that he had submitted a letter “some time ago” to 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady and had seen nothing in the Sue Gray report to persuade him to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson under fire over role of his adviser on rules for ministers

Boris Johnson has been criticised by the standards watchdog after he refused to give his adviser on the rules for ministers the freedom to launch his own inquiries into possible breaches.On Friday, the Prime Minister said he was putting in place an “enhanced process” for his independent adviser on the Ministerial Code, Lord Geidt, to initiate his own investigations, but that he would still need the Prime Minister’s consent before proceeding.But the chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Lord Evans of Weardale, said the change, while an improvement on the previous position, meant the adviser was still...
POLITICS
The Independent

EDF rules out delaying shutdown of Hinkley Point B nuclear power station

EDF Energy has ruled out postponing the shutdown of the Hinkley Point B nuclear power station, after a minister suggested the Business Secretary was considering extending its life.Culture minister Chris Philp said on Monday that Kwasi Kwarteng was looking at whether the plant “might continue beyond its planned end”, on the condition this complies with “safety certification”.He said this would be a “sensible precautionary measure” to guard against a “worst-case scenario” in Britain sparked by disruption to the global gas market.But the Financial Times later reported that EDF told staff in a memo that although it is “technically feasible” to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Stormont Assembly fails to elect new speaker

The Stormont assembly has failed for the second time to elect a new speaker.The DUP refused to back the bid, maintaining its position that it wants to see action from the UK government over the Northern Ireland protocol.The two nominations for the role, the Ulster Unionists’ Mike Nesbitt and the SDLP’s Patsy McGlone, failed to secure the necessary cross-community support from MLAs.The plenary session of the assembly was then suspended as business cannot be carried out without a speaker.Today we have an opportunity to begin delivering real change for people.Sinn Féin, with Alliance and SDLP support, has recalled the Assembly...
WORLD
The Independent

Rising cost of food will push more families to food banks, say charities

Labour has warned of a “cost of living tsunami” as families face price rises of up to 50 per cent on everyday grocery items.Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that the cheapest pasta rose by 50 per cent in the 12 months to April, while the average price of bread, minced beef, rice and crisps increased by more than 15 per cent.Charities say the increase will see more of the poorest families turn to food banks as households struggle with the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis, which has driven up energy bills, rent prices and food costs.It...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Downing Street fails to deny reports of Boris Johnson birthday gathering in flat during lockdown

Downing Street has failed to deny that Boris Johnson took part in a birthday gathering in his flat above No 11 during lockdown in 2020.Reports at the weekend suggested that Mr Johnson joined his wife Carrie and friends in the flat to celebrate his 56th birthday at a time when indoor gatherings were banned.The alleged event, which supposedly took place just hours after a cake presentation in the cabinet room for which both Johnsons were fined by police, was not mentioned in last week’s Partygate report by senior civil servant Sue Gray.Asked eight times at a regular Westminster media...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Minister calls for councils to show ‘flexibility’ over Jubilee licences

A minister has urged councils to show “a little bit of flexibility” when it comes to issuing licences for street parties to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Technology minister Chris Philp spoke about councils warning the public against hosting unauthorised Platinum Jubilee street celebrations this week.More than 70,000 Big Jubilee Lunches are planned in the four UK nations over the weekend, with an expected 10 million people set to sit down with their neighbours on June 5, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) previously said.Mr Philp told Sky News: “I think it is fantastic we are celebrating the...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

The Independent

671K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy