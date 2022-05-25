ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Mosquitoes Mostly Missing, But Twin Cities Thick With Ticks

By WCCO-TV Staff
 4 days ago

Originally published on May 24

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Insect inspectors say mosquitoes are still mostly dormant in the Twin Cities, but ticks are out in droves.

The Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, which surveys the pest populations in the metro area, recently completed its first adult mosquito and black fly surveillance of the year.

“Even though our crews have been finding lots of mosquito larvae in ponds and wetlands, adult mosquito numbers are still low,” the organization said.

While mosquitoes are in short supply, the district said its crews have “been finding many ticks when out doing inspections and treatments.” The district said June is “one of the peak months for Lyme transmission because nymph ticks are most active and their tiny size makes them hard to find.”

Black fly populations are about where they’re expected to be.

MMCD said the spring’s rain events have created conditions for mosquito larvae to be “out in abundance.” Crews are working to treat habitats and “reduce mosquitoes that may lead to disease and annoyance this summer.”

CBS Minnesota

DNR Asks People To Report Black Bear Sightings In Metro Area

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking for your help in monitoring black bears across the Twin Cities metro area. If you see a black bear anywhere in Minneapolis, St. Paul, or much of the southwestern corner of the state, you are asked to report it. (credit: CBS) Just go to the DNR website to document it by clicking here. The DNR also asked those traveling to remote spots of the state stay aware of bears, always keeping tabs on their surroundings. “Coexistence with bears is completely possible with a few easy steps that anyone can follow,” DNR bear project leader Andrew Tri said. “The key things to remember are to not surprise them and to keep food secure.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Explore a Giant Cave an Hour From Owatonna

I love caves. They are so cool. You can feel a bit like a professional explorer when checking these things out. You don't have to drive too far to see a giant cave system here in Minnesota. Mystery Cave is located in Preston, Minnesota which is about 3 hours from...
OWATONNA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Feds Investigating Hepatitis A Outbreak Linked To Organic Strawberries; Cases Reported In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Federal and local officials are investigating a hepatitis A outbreak potentially linked to organic strawberries sold at grocers such as Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and Aldi. In a statement, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that consumers in Minnesota, California and Canada reported getting sick after eating fresh organic strawberries sold under the FreshKampo brand. While the potentially contaminated berries are currently past self life, consumers who froze the berries between March 5 and April 25 are advised to throw the fruit away. The FreshKampo strawberries were sold at retailers such as Aldi, Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe’s, and Walmart. Those who are not vaccinated against hepatitis A and might have eaten the FreshKampo strawberries in the last two weeks are advised to consult their doctor immediately. Symptoms of hepatitis A include fatigue, nausea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and fever. Hepatitis A spreads from contaminated food or water, or contact with an infected person.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Census Data Shows Population Drops In Minneapolis, St. Paul For 2020-2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – New figures from the U.S. Census show people leaving Minnesota’s largest cities in the first year of the pandemic. The census estimates show both Minneapolis and St. Paul losing more than 3,500 residents from July 2020 to July 2021 – which is roughly a 1% dip for both cities. Population change from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021 according to the U.S. Census (credit: CBS) But data from the Metropolitan Council released earlier this month showed quite the opposite. It shows Minneapolis gaining more than 4,000 residents and St. Paul gaining about 500. Web Extra: Click here to see more information about...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Initiative Tackles Mental Health In Finishing Trades, Construction Field: ‘We’ve Saved Lives’

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. (WCCO) – A mental health initiative is making a difference for students and workers in the finishing trades industry. In 2017, the Finishing Trades Institute of the Upper Midwest (FTIUM) launched the Helping Hand initiative. The goal is to normalize conversation about mental health and create an environment where people feel comfortable asking for help. “Anybody who works in this building knows how to respond to a crisis,” FTIUM Director of Academic Education John Burcaw said. “The most important thing is that we have to live the words that we speak. We’ve made the decision to do that...
LITTLE CANADA, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota to be among first states to offer ‘test-to-treat’ sites for COVID

Emma Nelson writes: “Minnesota will be among the first states in the country to host federally supported sites where COVID-19 patients can access both tests and treatment. The White House announced Thursday that it will send clinical personnel to Minnesota to staff existing state-run testing locations, transforming them into ‘test-to-treat’ sites where eligible patients can get a prescription for the antiviral drug Paxlovid. … In Minnesota, teams of doctors, nurse practitioners and physicians’ assistants will be able to write prescriptions for patients who test positive for COVID at test-to-treat sites, said Erin McLachlan, health care preparedness program manager with the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
