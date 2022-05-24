ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Craig Bridge has third malfunction since late March

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cdHrf_0folYOLR00

The Craig Memorial Bridge reopened to traffic late Tuesday afternoon after being blocked to vehicles for more than a day because of its third breakdown this spring.

Kelsie Hoagland, a spokesman for the Ohio Department of Transportation in Bowling Green, said the bridge was opened Monday for routine monthly gear greasing and other maintenance, but when it was lowered afterward, its automatic locks to hold it in place for street traffic would not engage.

The locking system can be operated manually, she said, but because a lake freighter was expected to go up the Maumee River overnight, the decision was made to leave the bridge in the raised position rather than have personnel on-duty all night to accommodate that transit.

The bridge remained raised, however, after the freighter’s arrival and then its subsequent departure from the cement silos on Water Street shortly before noon Tuesday morning. Diagnostic work and repairs were conducted during the day, and the bridge reopened to traffic at 5 p.m.

Ms. Hoagland said that three components were found to be faulty Tuesday. Two of them were repaired, but a control panel sensor that monitors other controls requires a replacement part, which is expected to be delivered Wednesday.

The Craig Bridge was stuck in the raised position for nearly a month starting in late March because of an electrical problem in the control system for its motors. A second outage also occurred May 16, but that situation was resolved by that day’s end.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
Local
Ohio Cars
Bowling Green, OH
Government
Bowling Green, OH
Traffic
City
Bowling Green, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malfunction#Water Street#Control System#Urban Construction
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy