Craig Bridge has third malfunction since late March

The Craig Memorial Bridge reopened to traffic late Tuesday afternoon after being blocked to vehicles for more than a day because of its third breakdown this spring.

Kelsie Hoagland, a spokesman for the Ohio Department of Transportation in Bowling Green, said the bridge was opened Monday for routine monthly gear greasing and other maintenance, but when it was lowered afterward, its automatic locks to hold it in place for street traffic would not engage.

The locking system can be operated manually, she said, but because a lake freighter was expected to go up the Maumee River overnight, the decision was made to leave the bridge in the raised position rather than have personnel on-duty all night to accommodate that transit.

The bridge remained raised, however, after the freighter’s arrival and then its subsequent departure from the cement silos on Water Street shortly before noon Tuesday morning. Diagnostic work and repairs were conducted during the day, and the bridge reopened to traffic at 5 p.m.

Ms. Hoagland said that three components were found to be faulty Tuesday. Two of them were repaired, but a control panel sensor that monitors other controls requires a replacement part, which is expected to be delivered Wednesday.

The Craig Bridge was stuck in the raised position for nearly a month starting in late March because of an electrical problem in the control system for its motors. A second outage also occurred May 16, but that situation was resolved by that day’s end.