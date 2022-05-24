Arrest Made In Murder Of Spring Valley Man

Jefferson Jimenez Hernandez Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Waldin Jimenez

A suspect has been charged in the murder of a Hudson Valley man who was shot in broad daylight attempting to purchase a motorcycle off Facebook Marketplace.

The incident took place in the Bronx around 3:40 p.m., Wednesday, May 18 at East 144th and Exterior streets in Mott Haven, said the NYPD.

Manuel Reyes, age 23, of the Bronx, was arrested on Sunday, May 22, and charged with murder, manslaughter, and assault in connection to the murder of Rockland County resident Jefferson Jimenez Hernandez, age 20, the NYPD said.

Hernandez, of Spring Valley, drove to East 144th and Exterior streets in Mott Haven with three other men to buy a Kawasaki motorcycle they found on Facebook Marketplace, NYPD said.

During the "alleged" purchase, something went wrong and Hernandez was shot in the head and died, NYPD said.

The trio who drove down with Hernandez were unharmed, police said.

In addition to Reyes, police are searching for three other people in connection to the deadly shooting.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

