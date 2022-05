‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ theory that connects Reva’s backstory and ties her with Obi-Wan in a way you wouldn’t expect. At the beginning of Episode 1 of the Disney+ Series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, we get to see the Jedi Temple massacre from the perspective of a group of younglings being led by their Jedi master. As their master dies, she defeats the final clone trooper that is aware of them. Leaving the younglings to fend for themselves as they decide to run away. This comes after a lengthy montage of the prequel trilogy depicting Anakin’s relationship with Obi-Wan and his eventual fall to the dark side.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO