TAYLOR COUNTY—A Mississippi man accused of various charges was sentenced in Taylor County Circuit Court last week. After being indicted by the Taylor County Grand Jury on the charges of two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm; persons prohibited from possessing firearms; Unlawful assault; and kidnapping, Brian Marquis Knighten, age 39, of Waynesboro, MS, was entered into a negotiated plea agreement with the state of West Virginia.

TAYLOR COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO