OSBI: Guymon Police Officers Fire At Gunman Who Had Weapon Drawn, Killing Him

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is assisting Guymon police in a fatal police shooting Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. at a home near Northwest 16th Street and North Sunset Lane.

Guymon authorities said it received a 911 call from someone making what they considered odd statements. Officers went to the scene to perform a welfare check.

Police arrived at the home and found a man armed with a long gun. Authorities said the man set the gun down and went inside the home.

The man then returned with a second long gun and began pointing it at officers.

Multiple officers then opened fire, killing the man.

He was identified as 53-year-old Randal Haynes. OSBI said Haynes died at the scene.