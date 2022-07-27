All Multiversus characters, best fighters and more

Multiversus characters are growing day by day, with new characters to consider for the title of best fighters, leaked characters to consider, and more to consider with classes and character types. Multiversus has already added new characters - LeBron James and the Iron Giant - and has more on the way, pledging to add all manner of characters over the coming months from various popular franchises under the Warner Bros' umbrella.

And now that the MutiVersus open beta is here for everyone to play, there's a lot to go through in terms of all the characters, not to mention all the fun leaks around who's expected to join the roster in the future. We've listed everything you need to know below - the best characters, how to unlock, who's in the game and who's coming in future updates. With so much to find out about Multiversus characters, head down below, or use the links at the side of the page to navigate quickly.

How to unlock MultiVersus characters

Although many of the MultiVersus characters are available to use straight away, some of them need to be unlocked before you can select them for upcoming battles. You do this by meeting unlock conditions or spending Gold Coins, which are earned by playing matches, ticking off missions, or levelling up – once you've saved up enough of this in-game currency, these purchases are made through the Collection menu by selecting the padlocked character then hitting the Unlock button at the bottom of the screen.

You can also pay for characters with Gleamium or Character Tickets, special MultiVersus currencies that are usually locked behind paywalls or the battle pass. The condition or cost of unlocking MultiVersus characters is as follows:

Arya Stark: 3000 Gold Coins/700 Gleamium/1 Character Ticket

3000 Gold Coins/700 Gleamium/1 Character Ticket Batman : 2000 Gold Coins/700 Gleamium/1 Character Ticket

: 2000 Gold Coins/700 Gleamium/1 Character Ticket Bugs Bunny: 2000 Gold Coins/700 Gleamium/1 Character Ticket

2000 Gold Coins/700 Gleamium/1 Character Ticket Finn: 2000 Gold Coins/700 Gleamium/1 Character Ticket

2000 Gold Coins/700 Gleamium/1 Character Ticket Garnet: 1500 Gold Coins/700 Gleamium/1 Character Ticket

1500 Gold Coins/700 Gleamium/1 Character Ticket Harley Quinn: Unlocked by default

Unlocked by default The Iron Giant: 3000 Gold Coins/700 Gleamium/1 Character Ticket

3000 Gold Coins/700 Gleamium/1 Character Ticket Jake: Unlocked by default

Unlocked by default LeBron James: 2000 Gold Coins/700 Gleamium/1 Character Ticket

2000 Gold Coins/700 Gleamium/1 Character Ticket Reindog: 2000 Gold Coins/700 Gleamium/1 Character Ticket

2000 Gold Coins/700 Gleamium/1 Character Ticket Shaggy: Unlocked by default

Unlocked by default Steven Universe: 3000 Gold Coins/700 Gleamium/1 Character Ticket

3000 Gold Coins/700 Gleamium/1 Character Ticket Superman: 2000 Gold Coins/700 Gleamium/1 Character Ticket

2000 Gold Coins/700 Gleamium/1 Character Ticket Tasmanian Devil (aka Taz): Unlocked by default

Unlocked by default Tom and Jerry: 3000 Gold Coins/700 Gleamium/1 Character Ticket

3000 Gold Coins/700 Gleamium/1 Character Ticket Velma: 2000 Gold Coins/700 Gleamium/1 Character Ticket

2000 Gold Coins/700 Gleamium/1 Character Ticket Wonder Woman: Complete the Tutorial

It's also worth mentioning that while Wonder Woman only requires you to beat the basic tutorial, she does reappear in the MultiVersus knockback tutorial , which has issues significant enough to warrant its own guide.

All MultiVersus characters

MultiVersus currently contains the following playable characters at time of writing, with more along the way.

Arya Stark - Game of Thrones

- Game of Thrones Batman - DC

- DC Bugs Bunny - Looney Tunes

- Looney Tunes Finn The Human - Adventure Time

- Adventure Time Garnet - Steven Universe

- Steven Universe Harley Quinn - DC

- DC The Iron Giant - The Iron Giant

- The Iron Giant Jake The Dog - Adventure Time

- Adventure Time LeBron James - Space Jam: A New Legacy

- Space Jam: A New Legacy Reindog - MultiVersus

- MultiVersus Shaggy - Scooby-Doo

- Scooby-Doo Steven Universe - Steven Universe

- Steven Universe Superman - DC

- DC Tasmanian Devil (aka Taz) - Looney Tunes

- Looney Tunes Tom and Jerry - Tom and Jerry

- Tom and Jerry Velma - Scooby-Doo

- Scooby-Doo Wonder Woman - DC

Most of these names you'll recognise from television, film, and comic book appearances, though Reindog is an exception as they're an entirely original creature made specifically for MultiVersus.

Leaked and upcoming Multiverse characters

There's been a lot of leaks and datamined information regarding future characters for MultiVersus, some of which have already been officially announced in recent weeks. There's also been a lot of rampant, absurd speculation, suggesting everyone from Paulie Walnuts to Pennywise to the baby sun from Teletubbies - oh, and Goku, because he always gets brought up in these discussions at some point.

However, some rumours are more credible than others, and the closer a character is to Warner Bros., the better chance they have. More interestingly, Reddit user u/hugeleakeractually has posted leaks regarding future characters - and considering HLA leaked the existence of MultiVersus before it was announced, this is a person clearly worth paying attention to in these matters.

We've listed all the officially confirmed characters below, as well as those that have been leaked or have some evidence behind the rumours. Admittedly, don't take the existence of leaks as certain confirmation - even if a character is in production, rights issues, workloads, and changing priorities mean they may never be finished or see

Confirmed/Upcoming:

Rick Sanchez - Rick and Morty (releases as part of Season 1)

- Rick and Morty (releases as part of Season 1) Morty Smith - Rick and Morty ((releases as part of Season 1)

Rumoured/Leaked/Datamined

The Animaniacs - Animaniacs

- Animaniacs Ben 10 - Ben 10

- Ben 10 Daenerys Targaryen - Game of Thrones

- Game of Thrones Duck Dodgers/Daffy Duck - Looney Tunes

- Looney Tunes Fred Flintstone - The Flintstones

- The Flintstones Gandalf - The Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit

- The Lord of the Rings/The Hobbit Gizmo - Gremlins

- Gremlins Godzilla - Godzilla

- Godzilla Harry Potter - Harry Potter

- Harry Potter The Hound - Game of Thrones

- Game of Thrones Johnny Bravo - Johnny Bravo

- Johnny Bravo Joker - DC/Batman

- DC/Batman Mad Max - Mad Max

- Mad Max Marvin the Martian - Looney Tunes

- Looney Tunes The Powerpuff Girls - Powerpuff Girls

- Powerpuff Girls Raven - DC/Teen Titans

- DC/Teen Titans Samurai Jack - Samurai Jack

- Samurai Jack Scooby-Doo - Scooby-Doo

- Scooby-Doo Scorpion - Mortal Kombat

- Mortal Kombat Ted Lasso - Ted Lasso

- Ted Lasso Wicked Witch of the West - The Wizard of Oz

Best characters in Multiversus

The best characters in Multiversus are likely going to change over the next few months - the game is currently in Beta, after all - but we've seen some standouts and some early winners that we think are worth mentioning. We'll cover them below:

Superman: You can't say it doesn't make sense. Supe's aerial control, versatile moveset, and wonderfully effective specials make him a great option, especially for beginner players. The side-special is a particularly good attack, allowing you to effectively teleport and launch a strong strike upon reappearing.

You can't say it doesn't make sense. Supe's aerial control, versatile moveset, and wonderfully effective specials make him a great option, especially for beginner players. The side-special is a particularly good attack, allowing you to effectively teleport and launch a strong strike upon reappearing. Tom and Jerry: At the other end of the scale, this chaotic pair is incredibly hard to get to grips with, but once you do, they're a powerhouse team with few equals. The strange, unpredictable moveset works well at range and is really good at catching enemies unawares, as Jerry is a kind of living projectile that can be controlled and steered around - though not without practice. Keep in mind that these two work a lot better for team games than for MultiVersus 1v1 .

At the other end of the scale, this chaotic pair is incredibly hard to get to grips with, but once you do, they're a powerhouse team with few equals. The strange, unpredictable moveset works well at range and is really good at catching enemies unawares, as Jerry is a kind of living projectile that can be controlled and steered around - though not without practice. Keep in mind that these two work a lot better for team games than for MultiVersus 1v1 . Harley Quinn: DC gets another mention, as the Bird of Prey is fast, hard-hitting, with a diverse moveset and some wildcard attacks, not to mention dropping traps behind her. She can reposition herself pretty quickly, leaving a trail of destruction in her wake that many players won't be ready for.

DC gets another mention, as the Bird of Prey is fast, hard-hitting, with a diverse moveset and some wildcard attacks, not to mention dropping traps behind her. She can reposition herself pretty quickly, leaving a trail of destruction in her wake that many players won't be ready for. Taz (Tasmanian Devil) : The whirlwind monstrosity of Looney Tunes has been pretty infamous recently, though patches are determined to take him down a notch and make him a bit less unstoppable. Taz is a close-range fighter who can barrel through opponents and draw them into vortexes of chaos for high damage and throwing them incredibly far - and even significant nerfs probably won't make him less of a terror.

MultiVersus Character Classes

Each of the MultiVersus characters sits within one of five moveset classes, along with one of three directional classes. The directional classes are less important, as they just provide an at-a-glance confirmation of whether their moves are better suited to Horizontal or Vertical combat, or a Hybrid of the two. However, the move set classes will determine they style of fighting they offer, as follows:

Assassin class

Arya Stark - Hybrid (Expert)

- Hybrid (Expert) Finn The Human - Horizontal

- Horizontal Harley Quinn - Vertical

Assassins are all about dealing a high amount of damage from close range, often with weapons. By continually dealing more damage than your opponents, you can beat them into submission.

Bruiser class

Batman - Vertical

- Vertical Garnet - Horizontal

- Horizontal Jake The Dog - Hybrid

- Hybrid Shaggy - Hybrid (Recommended)

- Hybrid (Recommended) Tasmanian Devil aka Taz - Horizontal

- Horizontal LeBron James - Hybrid

Bruisers are general all-rounders, with a set of moves that are easier to understand than most. Don't underestimate them though, as they will still have some unique abilities to help them stand out.

Mage class

Bugs Bunny - Hybrid

- Hybrid Tom and Jerry - Hybrid

Mages specialise in dealing damage from a distance, often by using weapons or other tricks. This ability allows you to attack opponents from across the stage, while staying out of range of their close combat.

Support class

Reindog - Horizontal

- Horizontal Steven Universe - Horizontal (Expert)

- Horizontal (Expert) Velma - Horizontal

As the name suggests, Supports have abilities to help the other player in your co-op team. This could involve shielding them (and yourself) from damage, using a tether to stop them falling off the edge, or providing healing in a backup role. Expect to be given a lot of MultiVersus Toast if you're good at this.

Tank class

The Iron Giant - Hybrid

- Hybrid Superman - Hybrid

- Hybrid Wonder Woman - Horizontal (Recommended)

Tanks have a solid footing, which means they're harder to knock back and in turn more difficult to hit out of the area. They have a mix of offensive and defensive moves, meaning you can help protect your team while still dealing damage.

You should make your choice from the MultiVersus roster based on how your playstyle matches up to a particular move set, and bear in mind their directionality when approaching your attacks. In the main 2 vs 2 co-op mode it's helpful to pick two classes that complement each other, so you get the most benefit from each of their abilities. Note that Shaggy and Wonder Woman are Recommended MultiVersus characters to start out with as they're easier to get to grips with, while Arya Stark and Steven Universe are considered Expert picks for players once they become better skilled.

Who is MultiVersus' Reindog?

Unlike the other MultiVersus characters, Reindog stands out as an entirely new creation specifically made for the game. According to his bio, Reindog is a Guardian of the Zanifeer royal family, who fell victim to the Nothing when the great dimensional cataclysm was triggered. As the only survivor from Zanifeer, Reindog hopes that the gem of power he wears can help him find a way to bring back the family he was sworn to protect. Right now this information doesn't make a huge amount of sense, but we can expect more of the game's storyline to be revealed at release which should help tie things together more coherently.

