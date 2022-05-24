ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrrell County, NC

Reward for Tyrrell County red wolf killing now stands at $22,500

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYRRELL COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The reward for information on who killed a red wolf in Tyrrell County now stands at $22,500. The Animal Legal Defense Fund is the latest organization to add more money...

www.witn.com

Comments / 1

Related
WITN

State investigating fish kill in Contentnea Creek near Snow Hill

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - State officials are investigating a fish kill in the Snow Hill area today. The Division of Water Resources said it received several calls to its Washington Regional Office about dead fish along the banks of Contentnea Creek. Field investigators said they found many species dead,...
SNOW HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Tyrrell County, NC
WITN

Swim Guide water quality results available for ENC recreational spots

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Popular swimming spots in Eastern Carolina look welcoming on hot summer days, but what lies beneath the surface can sometimes be concerning on busy holiday weekends. Liane Harsh, the owner of Inner Banks Outfitters in Washington, expects to be swarmed by customers in the coming days.
WASHINGTON, NC
ourstate.com

How a Family Found Its Moorings in Oriental

The storm was headed straight for Oriental, and my mom was scared. She was talking to me by phone from her office at Sailcraft Service, the boatyard and marina that she owns with my stepfather, Mike. The skies were clear that day, giving a false sense of security to the boating towns that dot the North Carolina coast. Still, my parents were preparing for the worst. The tropical storm that had developed southeast of Bermuda earlier that September had now reached hurricane status.
ORIENTAL, NC
WITN

Cape Hatteras gets new deputy superintendent

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - There is a new #2 at that big national seashore on the Outer Banks. Robin Snyder has been appointed deputy superintendent for Cape Hatteras National Seashore. That also includes the Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial. Snyder has been with the National...
HATTERAS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Wolves#Red Wolf#Livestock#Fish#Companion Animals#Witn
ourstate.com

Home Ports: North Carolina’s Boat Towns

It is a working waterfront, an angler’s haven, a tourist’s can’t-miss, and a seafood lover’s mecca. Morehead City is a port town, a family town, a working town, and a party town with its own barrier island, dubbed Sugarloaf. And everywhere you look, there are boats. A row of sportfishing charter boats bejewels a historic waterfront. Boats drift in the harbor, filled with kids and fishing rods and family dogs. Every yard seems to hold a boat on a trailer. From the deck of Jack’s Waterfront Bar or the tiki-topped Yellowfin Pub, expansive views take in boats of every imaginable size. And from here, watery ways run in every direction. The Intracoastal Waterway courses west and east. To the north, the Newport River leads to the Adams Creek Canal and on to the broad, tidal Neuse. To the south lies the great Atlantic deep. “Water, water, everywhere,” saith the Ancient Mariner. He might have been talking about Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

What happened to University of Mount Olive at Washington?

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you routinely drive between Beaufort County and Pitt County, you might be familiar with the University of Mount Olive at Washington sign on Hwy. 264. Mount Olive’s Washington satellite location opened in 2005 and celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2015. But the building has been vacant for a couple of […]
WASHINGTON, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Christopher W. Ward of Elizabeth City, May 24

Christopher Wade Ward, 34, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 20, 1987 to William Fletcher Lewis and Tammy Lynn Cooper Ward and was raised by his mother and adoptive father, David Ward. He worked as a security guard and loved working out at Planet Fitness. Chris was an avid body builder and planned to open his own gym.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WITN

Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced

MARTIN & WASHINGTON COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - Part of one Eastern North Carolina roadway will see its speed limit drop 20 miles per hour next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they are temporarily lowering the speed limit on the eastbound Welch’s Creek Bridge on U.S. 64 at the Martin/Washington County Line starting on Tuesday May 31.
WASHINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WITN

3D-printed reef to improve Pamlico River ecosystem

BATH, N.C. (WITN) - You might not expect fish and 3D printing in the same story, but they’re the perfect pair for a reef in the Pamlico River. Today WITN joined the North Carolina Coastal Conservation association as they dropped one hundred reef cubes into the water with the goal of helping the ecosystem.
BATH, NC
WITN

Radio Island beach access to reopen Friday

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern North Carolina beach access is set to reopen just in time for the weekend after a round of beach dredging. Carteret County says the Radio Island beach access will reopen on Friday, May 27 at 8 a.m. The county says the beach access...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

Dedication of the “Birth of Funk”

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - 1901 Building Group is dedicating the first historic marker to Birth of Funk Music in historic downtown Kinston. Join the 1901 Building Group as they partner with The North Carolina Arts Council, The North Carolina Museum of History, and The William G. Pomeroy Foundation and Performing Artists as they celebrate funk music.
KINSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Havelock Bear Sightings and Safety Tips

The Havelock Police Department is aware of a possible black bear in the East Prong Slocum Creek area. This area is off Gray Fox Road, Hollywood Boulevard, Oakwood Drive and surrounding streets. North Carolina Wildlife is aware of this. The Department has also received information of a bear in the area of Tucker Creek Middle School.
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

Crew to deploy artificial reef in Pamlico River

BATH, N.C. (WITN) - Crews will deploy 3-D printed artificial reefs in the Pamlico River near bath Thursday morning. The project is the result of eight years of work between the Coastal Conservation Association of North Carolina, the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries and Raleigh-based firm Natrx. CCANC Executive...
BATH, NC
WNCT

Havelock PD says to be aware of possible bear roaming around

HAVELOCK, N.C (WNCT) – The Havelock Police Department is making people aware of the possible black bear sighting in one part of the town. Officials report seeing the bear in the East Prong Slocum Creek area. This area is off Gray Fox Road, Hollywood Boulevard, Oakwood Drive and surrounding streets. Officials have also received information […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

Littleton woman charged with exploiting elder adult

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern North Carolina woman is accused of exploiting an elder adult. Roanoke Rapids police say they met with a victim Tuesday who says her dead husband’s car was being held at POMP Boys Motors for minor repairs. The victim says when she went...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Inflation won’t stop some Crystal Coast vacation plans

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The United States Joint Economic Committee data shows Inflation rates have gone up 6.8% in May of 2022 compared to 1.2% in May of 2021. In North Carolina, gas prices have increased more than 50 cents in the past month. Despite rising consumer prices, some...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy