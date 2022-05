The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking charges against a Eureka couple after the wife reported that her husband accidently shot himself. The man reportedly shot himself at the couple’s home in the 7100 block of Twin Rivers Road in the Jefferson County portion of Eureka, and then the two traveled to a gas station in a car that had been reported stolen, Sheriff’s Office, spokesman Grant Bissell said.

EUREKA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO