ORLANDO, Fla. – The third-ranked Wesleyan women's tennis team fell 5-0 to No. 4 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps in the NCAA Semifinals on Tuesday afternoon from the USTA National Campus. The Cardinals suffered their first defeat of the season, seeing their 23-0 start to the season come to an end. The Athenas (26-3) advance to their third straight national title match, having won the championship in 2018, and will take on No. 1 University of Chicago on Wednesday.

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO