Chosen from across the United States, “the 2022 Truman Scholars reflect our country as innovative, purposeful, patriotic problem-solvers, never shying away from a challenge,” says Terry Babcock-Lumish, executive secretary of The Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation. Among the 58 college juniors chosen to receive the scholarship this year, in support of graduate study and future careers in public service, is Amherst’s own Gabriel Echarte ’23.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO