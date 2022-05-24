When public can give input on Flowery Branch’s fiscal 2023 budget

Flowery Branch City Hall - photo by Scott Rogers

A public hearing on Flowery Branch’s budget for fiscal 2023 is set for Thursday, May 26, at City Hall, 5410 W. Pine St.

The hearing is set for 9 a.m.

The budget, which takes effect July 1, includes $7.1 million in general fund expenses, with property taxes as a major revenue source. This year’s budget, which ends June 30, called for $6 million in general fund expenses.

The budget also contains hotel/motel, tax allocation district, American Rescue Plan Act and special purpose local option sales tax funds. Another key piece is a $14 million spending plan for water/sewer projects, including $10 million for the sewer plant expansion.

Final adoption of the budget is set for June 2.

Tax rate information for fiscal 2023 wasn’t immediately available. This year’s rate is 3.264 mills, with 1 mill equal to $1 for each $1,000 in assessed property value. So, a $250,000 home would be taxed at $326.40.