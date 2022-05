The Prescott Valley Police Department will begin accepting applications for the 2022 Youth Police Academy, “Believe in Something Better,” until June 13th. Applications are available in the police station lobby as well as online at www.prescottvalley-az.gov under the “police” section. Click on “Programs” and then scroll down to the bottom left. Please return completed applications to the station by mail or in person.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO