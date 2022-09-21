What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022: first winners announced in three weeks!

The What Hi-Fi? Awards are back for 2022 and it is just three weeks until we reveal a fresh batch of winners. And it's a special year, too, with 2022 marking the 40th annual What Hi-Fi? Awards.

We have tested 100s of products in recent months to settle on our selection of the very best audio and video products on the market. From speakers to TVs, headphones to turntables, we will have an award-winning recommendation that you can trust.

The first What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022 winners will be announced on the What Hi-Fi? website on Wednesday 12th October . Expect more than 100 winners across 20+ product categories.

The overall Product of the Year winners in each category will then be announced at the What Hi-Fi? Awards event , and simultaneously online, on Wednesday 9th November .

We will also announce our Readers' Award and Temptation winners, a new entrant into the Hall of Fame , our Innovation of the Year, and the Outstanding Contribution winner. So, consider your calendars marked.

Last year, Apple, Cambridge Audio, Naim, Rega, and Sony were all big winners, receiving multiple awards across a variety of categories. Will it be more of the same this year? It's not long now until we find out.

Head over to the What Hi-Fi? Awards website to see all the previous winners.