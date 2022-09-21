ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022: first winners announced in three weeks!

By Joe Cox
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DctlX_0foiXo4300

The What Hi-Fi? Awards are back for 2022 and it is just three weeks until we reveal a fresh batch of winners. And it's a special year, too, with 2022 marking the 40th annual What Hi-Fi? Awards.

We have tested 100s of products in recent months to settle on our selection of the very best audio and video products on the market. From speakers to TVs, headphones to turntables, we will have an award-winning recommendation that you can trust.

The first What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022 winners will be announced on the What Hi-Fi? website on Wednesday 12th October . Expect more than 100 winners across 20+ product categories.

The overall Product of the Year winners in each category will then be announced at the What Hi-Fi? Awards event , and simultaneously online, on Wednesday 9th November .

We will also announce our Readers' Award and Temptation winners, a new entrant into the Hall of Fame , our Innovation of the Year, and the Outstanding Contribution winner. So, consider your calendars marked.

Last year, Apple, Cambridge Audio, Naim, Rega, and Sony were all big winners, receiving multiple awards across a variety of categories. Will it be more of the same this year? It's not long now until we find out.

Head over to the What Hi-Fi? Awards website to see all the previous winners.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calendars#Innovation#Cambridge Audio#The Hall Of Fame
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

88
Followers
1K+
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy