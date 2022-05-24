A Witch Went Missing In "Harry Potter: The Half-Blood Prince" After Defending Him In "Order Of The Phoenix," And 32 Other Movie Continuity Details

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO