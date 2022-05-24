A Witch Went Missing In "Harry Potter: The Half-Blood Prince" After Defending Him In "Order Of The Phoenix," And 32 Other Movie Continuity Details

Related
Ray Liotta cause of death latest — Goodfellas icon dies in Dominican Republic at 67 as stars pay tribute to actor
RAY Liotta, the brilliant actor who made his name in Martin Scorsese's crime classic Goodfellas, has passed away. The star died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming Dangerous Waters, according to Deadline. There were no signs of foul play or anything suspicious about the death,...
TMZ.com
Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29
Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
Madonna’s Son David Banda Goes Viral in Plunging Adidas Dress & Sock Boots With Mother in 5-Inch Heels at Davis Vs Romero Boxing Match
Click here to read the full article. Madonna’s son David Banda brought his knockout style A-game alongside his superstar mother. Banda and the music legend attended a boxing match for the Davis vs Romero WBA World Lightweight Championship at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, yesterday. The 16-year-old towered over his mother as they walked into the arena. Both stars matched in mother-son striped Adidas looks, pulling the attention of fans everywhere. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) Banda wore a Gucci x Adidas collaboration maxi dress. The dress had a V-neckline outlined in a thick white...
Dress worn by Queen's maid of honour at the Coronation, which went missing for 40 years, is painstakingly restored to go on show for the Platinum Jubilee
A lavish maid of honour dress from the Queen's Coronation has been painstakingly restored and will go on display to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The outfit, designed by the Queen's dressmaker Norman Hartnell, was worn by Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill at the 1953 Westminster Abbey ceremony. It has a tiny 22-inch...
BuzzFeed
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0