A Witch Went Missing In "Harry Potter: The Half-Blood Prince" After Defending Him In "Order Of The Phoenix," And 32 Other Movie Continuity Details

By Kayla Yandoli
 6 days ago

1. "In Marriage Story (2019), the mediation scene where Charlie wasn't able to order for himself played as a juxtaposition to the opening monologue where Nicole described him as 'very clear about what he wants.' This enforced the fact that he might've been losing a sense of himself."

u/perksofbeingaloof

Netflix / Via reddit.com

2. "In Miss Congeniality (2001), when Gracie arrived at the preliminaries, a woman could be seen handing out brochures in what would become Gracie's iconic talent show look . As Gracie only entered the pageant 48 hours before, it only made sense that her coach would use something on hand for her costume."

u/livinthedreamcosplay

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via reddit.com

3. "In Alice in Wonderland (1951), Alice, the Ace, the 2 of Spades, and the 3 of Spades were painting the roses red. They sang : 'Not pink, not green, not aquamarine' and later on we saw the cards appear in those colors."

u/STEALTH_Moles

Disney / Via reddit.com

4. "In When Harry Met Sally... (1989), after Sally slapped Harry in the kitchen during Marie and Jess' wedding reception, you could see his cheek was still noticeably red in the following scene."

u/ghost_mv

Columbia Pictures / Via reddit.com

5. "In Parasite (2019), Chung-sook (the disadvantaged family's mother) won a silver medal in a track-and-field event when she was younger. Later in the movie, she was performing a hammer throw in the privileged family's backyard."

u/hiperjak

CJ Entertainment / Via reddit.com

6. "In The Addams Family (1991), they poured boiling oil on some Christmas carolers at the start of the movie. At the end of the movie, you could still see the stains from the oil."

u/Numerous-Lemon

Paramount Pictures / Via reddit.com

7. "In Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Peter was wearing the same T-shirt that he wore in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)."

u/Numerous-Lemon

Sony Pictures Releasing / Marvel / Via reddit.com

8. "In Coco (2017), Miguel's dog, Dante, was named after the horse of his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz, from one of Ernesto's famous movies."

u/gangsta-leon

Disney / Pixar / Via reddit.com

9. "In Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), the man who live-streamed Shang-Chi's fight on the bus was also seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) as a street vendor."

u/harsha29o7

Marvel / Via reddit.com

10. "In Knives Out (2019), every time Benoit Blanc played the piano key , it was a cue for Detective Elliott to ask the Thrombey family what time they each arrived at the party (in order to find out if they had any motives)."

u/ronitpanwar26

Lionsgate / Via reddit.com

11. "In Luca (2021), Alberto had a scar on his upper left arm. He actually got it when the fisherman in the opening scene threw a harpoon at him as he escaped."

Disney / Pixar / Via reddit.com
u/BubbyYums

12. "In Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020), they were told they had 77 minutes and 25 seconds left to save the world when there was 77 minutes and 25 seconds left in the movie."

u/DamnItIan

United Artists Releasing / Via reddit.com

13. "In Meet the Parents (2000), Greg gave a rambling prayer at the dinner table. In the scene prior, at the convenience store, the music playing in the background was folk rock-ballad 'Day by Day,' which was where he got the inspiration from."

u/smiggie_ballzy

Universal Pictures / Via reddit.com

14. "In the opening scene of Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986), the disguise Ferris later used to pick Sloan up at school was behind his bedroom door."

u/emptyplate

Paramount Pictures / Via reddit.com

15. "In The Shawshank Redemption (1994), when Red pictured Andy heading towards the Pacific, the ocean had a dull grey color. Later when he set off to meet Andy, the ocean had the brightest hue of blue, hoping that it'd be as blue as he had imagined."

u/flavoredturnip

Columbia Pictures / Via reddit.com

16. "In Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), a newspaper stated that a witch named Amelia Bones was found murdered at her home. She was the witch who defended Harry in Order of the Phoenix (2007)."

u/Numerous-Lemon

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via reddit.com

17. "In The Matrix Revolutions (2003), Neo and Mr. Smith crashed next to the same phone booth where Neo made the call with the Machines at the end of the first Matrix movie."

u/lesi20

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via reddit.com

18. "In Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021), during the retelling of Cyborg's creation, Silas Stone could be seen rushing to turn off the camera in the background, which matched the famous email scene from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)."

u/TheRFB_099

Warner Bros. Pictures / HBO Max / Via reddit.com

19. "In Dan in Real Life (2007), you could see Dan still wearing his bowling shoes in the cabin after the bowling alley scene because he left in a hurry."

u/SammoB

Disney / Via reddit.com

20. "In Moxie (2021), at the start of the movie, the message on the classroom whiteboard was arranged in a way that read: 'You don't matter, give up.' When the young women started taking a stand against the patriarchy at school, the sign changed to: 'You matter, don't give up.'"

u/deanjames82

Netflix / Via reddit.com

21. "In The Silence of the Lambs (1991), Clarice failed an FBI drill by forgetting to look over her left shoulder when entering a room. Later on, she missed a hint to her suspect's identity by making the same mistake."

u/[deleted]

Orion Pictures / Via reddit.com

22. "In The Royal Tenenbaums (2001), you could see the Ship to Shore communication Richie sent to Eli in the previous scene, proving he read it."

u/dresseme

Buena Vista Pictures / Via reddit.com

23. "In Men in Black II (2002), J told Agent T to 'get married [and] have a bunch of kids,' and hooked him up with a waitress (played by Alexandra O'Hara). In Men in Black 3 (2012), the waitress reappeared as a wife and mother with several kids (played by the same actor)."

u/Tokyono

Sony Pictures Releasing / Via reddit.com

24. "In The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), you could see Pippin playing in the band at Bilbo's party before his proper introduction."

u/Numerous-Lemon

New Line Cinema / Via reddit.com

25. "In How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966), the Grinch's eyes changed color once he understood the true meaning of Christmas. They also changed color between the moment he heard the Whos song, and when his heart began to grow — then they stayed blue for the rest of the film."

u/articulateantagonist

CBS / Via reddit.com

26. "In Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), some of the architecture in the factory was an evolution of the Oompa-Loompas' original tree houses."

u/Sparksighs

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via reddit.com

27. "In Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002), Obi-Wan remarked that Anakin had become arrogant, and Yoda agreed that arrogance was more common in a Jedi. Two scenes later, the Chief Librarian of the Jedi Archives proved Yodas' point."

u/usaflumberjack54

Lucasfilm Ltd. / 20th Century Fox / Via reddit.com

28. "In No Time to Die (2021), you could see in James Bond's garage the bulldog figurine that M gave him in Skyfall (2012)."

u/Numerous-Lemon

Sony Pictures Releasing / Universal Pictures / Via reddit.com

29. "In Ready Player One (2018), when James Halliday and Ogden Morrow talked about Halliday's date with Karen Underwood, they could be seen working on the Overlook Hotel's bathroom (something Aech stumbled onto later in the movie)."

u/ArchieFartsy

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via reddit.com

30. "In 101 Dalmatians (1996), a TV report at the beginning of the movie mentioned the skinning of a Siberian tiger at the London Zoo, an event orchestrated by Cruella de Vil. At the end of the movie, the pelt was found and confiscated before Cruella was arrested."

u/Lowkey_HatingThis

Disney / Via reddit.com

31. "In Independence Day (1996), Will Smith showed his buddy a dolphin engagement ring he purchased for his fiancée, telling him she had a thing for dolphins . Earlier, when he said goodbye before leaving, she was wearing dolphin earrings."

u/susie_grace

20th Century Fox / Via reddit.com

32. "In Holes (2003), the paint color on the Mary Lou boat changed slightly in a flashback. The first appearance of the boat when it was very old had no paint, but the second appearance in the flashback with Kissin' Kate Barlow had flaked and faded blue paint."

u/[deleted]

Disney / Via reddit.com

33. And "In Matilda (1996), when Matilda's mom said that the Wormwoods were ' moving to Guam ' at the end of the movie, it was their attempt to evade the US government. However, Guam is a US territory (which further proved Matilda's parents' stupidity)."

u/GukyHuna

Sony Pictures Releasing / Via reddit.com

You can check out more genius continuity movie details on Reddit.

