ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

No 10 insiders describe PM condoning parties by ‘grabbing a glass for himself’

By Sam Blewett
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=217ziQ_0fohqqC700

Downing Street insiders have described chaotic mid-lockdown parties in No 10 they felt were condoned by Boris Johnson as he “was grabbing a glass for himself”.

Three anonymous individuals have told BBC Panorama in detail what they witnessed at regular rule-breaking events during coronavirus restrictions.

Their evidence will heap further pressure on the Prime Minister ahead of the publication of the Sue Gray inquiry into “partygate”, which No 10 expects on Wednesday.

Party debris was left overnight for people arriving at work the next day to discover after staff crowded together and sat on each other’s laps at parties, according to the attendees.

One said they felt they had the permission of the Prime Minister as he was not telling them to break up the scenes when returning to his flat.

“No, he wasn’t telling anybody that. He was grabbing a glass for himself,” they said.

There were about 30 people, if not more, in a room. Everyone was stood shoulder to shoulder, some people on each other's laps

Downing Street witness

Mr Johnson was already under renewed pressure after images obtained by ITV News showed him raising a glass while surrounded by colleagues and bottles of wine.

Days after ordering England’s second national lockdown, the pictures showed the Prime Minister giving a toast for departing communications chief Lee Cain on November 13 2020.

One witness described the party that night: “There were about 30 people, if not more, in a room. Everyone was stood shoulder to shoulder, some people on each other’s laps … one or two people.”

“Unforgivable” scenes were described at the party on April 16 last year, which was the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

They described a “lively event… a general party with people dancing around” that became so loud that security guards told them to go into the No 10 grounds.

“So everyone grabbed all the drinks, the food, everything, and went into the garden,” one source said.

“We all sat around the tables drinking. People stayed the night there.”

The insiders said the events were “every week”, with invitations for press office drinks listed in the diary as “Wine-Time Friday”.

One former official described often turning up at No 10 to find it “a mess”.

“There were bottles, empties, rubbish – in the bin, but overflowing – or indeed sometimes left on the table,” they said.

One said a Downing Street security guard, known as a custodian, was mocked when he tried to break up a party.

“I remember when a custodian tried to stop it all and he was just shaking his head in this party, being like ‘This shouldn’t be happening’,” they said.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner questioned “who will defend this rotten culture” as she suggested the BBC report portrays “Downing Street as a parallel universe”.

Downing Street, asked about the insiders’ claims, said there was a limit to what it could say before the investigation by Ms Gray has been submitted.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I’ve certainly seen the report.

“You will appreciate, as I made clear this morning, that I can’t get into commenting on claims put forward given Sue Gray’s report has not been published yet.

“You will hear from the Prime Minister once that has happened, so I am limited in what I can say.”

Meanwhile, No 10 was forced to deny that Mr Johnson urged Ms Gray to drop plans to publish her report in a private meeting earlier this month.

The Times reported that the Prime Minister suggested to the senior civil servant that there was no longer any point in releasing her findings as the facts were “all out there”.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said he did not recognise “that characterisation” of the meeting and insisted the Prime Minister wants the report to be published.

“This was a legitimate meeting about the process (of publication) rather than the contents of report,” the spokesman said.

“The Prime Minister did not ask her to drop the report or not proceed with the report. It was the Prime Minister who commissioned the report. He wants the report to be published.”

Earlier, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps insisted that Mr Johnson did not believe he was at a lockdown-breaking party in the images showing him raising a glass and surrounded by colleagues and wine bottles.

Mr Shapps said he was “angry” to see the photographs but suggested the Prime Minister may not have been fined over the event because he left the leaving do “pretty quick”.

Scotland Yard was also facing calls to explain why Mr Johnson was not fined over that event when photos showed him, drink in hand, by a table strewn with food and wine bottles.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan was among those calling for the Met to explain why Mr Johnson only received a single fine for breaching lockdown rules with his 56th birthday gathering.

The Labour politician told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme “the police should explain why they reached their conclusions and provide that clarity” in order to command public confidence.

Facing renewed pressure from Conservatives, Mr Johnson is scheduled to address the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories on Wednesday.

He is expected to address the Commons and a Downing Street press conference after the Gray report is published.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4q5M_0fohqqC700

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross demanded the Prime Minister explain why he believed his behaviour was “acceptable” when most people would think the pictures showed “unjustifiable and wrong” behaviour.

Conservative MP David Simmonds said he was awaiting Ms Gray’s report but that it will be “very difficult” for Mr Johnson to explain how he did not mislead Parliament.

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee and Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat told LBC it is “very difficult to have confidence in the Government right now”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Coronation maid of honour gown and pageboy outfit go on display in Co Fermanagh

Two original outfits worn at the Queen’s coronation by a maid of honour and a page have been rediscovered from storage.A gown worn by Lady Moyra Campbell as well as an ensemble worn by Lord Erne at the ceremony in 1953 are set to go on display at Enniskillen Castle.The Queen is also loaning a dress for the exhibition to mark her Platinum Jubilee.Lady Moyra was one of six maids of honour at the coronation, while Lord Erne was the First Page of Honour.While both have since died, their families found their carefully preserved garments from the special day in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

PM looking to shore up support as partygate controversy refuses to subside

Boris Johnson is reportedly looking for ways to appease possible Conservative rebels as the partygate affair threatened to reignite over new rule-breaking claims.Allegations have surfaced that senior civil servant Sue Gray was told about a potential gathering in the Downing Street flat on the evening of the Prime Minister’s 56th birthday during her inquiry into No 10 and Whitehall Covid lockdown parties but opted not to investigate.The Cabinet Office said it seriously disputes the version of events as detailed in The Sunday Times but Labour is demanding answers over whether a rule-breach occurred.It comes as the i newspaper said the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Britons face more holiday chaos as Tory cuts could see 8,000 fewer passports processed every day

Government staffing cuts could lead to a significant reduction in the number of passports being processed, jeopardising Britons’ holiday plans, Labour has said.The opposition party’s warning comes as complaints mount about the current passport-processing backlog.Given the passport crisis, Labour said it would be “damaging” for the Conservatives to reduce the number of staff working at the Passport Office.This follows the government’s announcement earlier this month that it wanted to reduce the number of jobs in the civil service by up to 91,000 over the next three years. In preparation for these cuts, Downing Street has reportedly asked every government department...
JOBS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Labour demands PM ‘comes clean’ over fresh allegations of second flat gathering

Labour has demanded that the Prime Minister account for his “whereabouts” on his 56th birthday after reports emerged that he might have attended a second “potentially illegal” gathering that day.Boris Johnson was handed a fine by the Metropolitan Police for attending his own surprise birthday bash in Downing Street on June 19 2020 when indoor mixing was forbidden.In her report published last week, senior civil servant Sue Gray provided details of the event, with sandwiches, cakes and alcohol available for those who attended, including Mr Johnson’s wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak who were also given a £50 fixed-penalty notice...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Afghan man who came to UK as child tried to take his own life after being threatened with removal to Rwanda

An Afghan man who came to the UK as a child says he tried to take his own life after being told he faces deportation to Rwanda under the government’s new asylum removal policy.Hakim Khan, 32, told The Independent he would “rather die” than be sent to the east African nation after he was detained at Brook House removal centre this month.“I tried to take my life the day before yesterday ... I just want to be free, I want to be with my family, I want to be a human,” the asylum seeker, who first arrived in the UK...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Russian foreign minister claims West has declared ‘total war’ on nation

The United States and their allies are increasing efforts to restrain Russia, Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with governors on Friday.Russia’s foreign minister also claimed that the West has declared a “total war on us” and that “no one is hiding it now”.“In many Western countries, everyday Russophobia has become unprecedented, which, to our great regret, is encouraged by government circles in several countries,” Lavrov claimed.“The West has declared a total war on us, the entire Russian world - no one is hiding it now.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Trump says calls for gun control after Texas shooting are ‘repulsive’ and ‘shameful’Amber Heard’s lawyer accuses Depp of ‘victim blaming at its most disgusting’
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Labour Party#Party Leader#Scotland Yard#Uk#Bbc Panorama#Itv News
The Independent

William leads Trooping the Colour full dress rehearsal

The Duke of Cambridge has overseen final preparations for next week’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.The colour of the Irish Guards will be trooped at this year’s event and William, as Colonel of the Regiment, led the full dress rehearsal at Horse Guards Parade on Saturday.William, on horseback, oversaw the 90-minute rehearsal for the annual military spectacle which will this year kick off the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations during the long bank holiday weekend.The Queen, who is 96, has mobility issues and now uses a walking stick.It would be a rare absence during her 70-year reign if she did not to...
MUSIC
The Independent

Ministers warned of ‘millions’ of winter power cuts and rationed supply – report

Ministers have reportedly been warned of potential power cuts to as many as six million households this winter, with the Government drawing up plans for rationed electricity if supply issues deteriorate.According to The Times, Government modelling of a “reasonable” worst-case scenario predicts major gas shortages in winter if Russia cuts off more supplies to the EU.The paper writes limits could be imposed on industrial use of gas, including on gas-fired power stations, causing electricity shortages.As a result, six million homes could see their electricity rationed, primarily during morning and evening peaks, in curbs that may last more than a month.Worse...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

What the papers say – May 30

The front pages span the partygate fallout, Royal happenings and concerns over energy supply.Partygate is piling pressure on the Prime Minister, according to The Independent, while the i reports Mr Johnson is planning a “bonfire” of EU laws to appease rebel Tories.Monday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Partygate fallout piles pressure on Johnson” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/s7OcGKAtrp— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 29, 2022Monday's front page: PM plans bonfire of EU laws to appease rebel MPs#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/FZF0hQv0tr— i newspaper (@theipaper) May 29, 2022The Times reports that deteriorating gas supply could cause power cuts to six million homes in winter.Monday’s TIMES: “Millions warned of power cuts” #TomorrowsPapersToday...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Crocodile’ Putin making ‘palpable progress’ in eastern Ukraine, warns Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has struck a gloomy note on the war in Ukraine, warning that Russia’s president Vladimir Putin is making “palpable progress” in his bid to seize the eastern Donbas region.The prime minister said Western states should not be “lulled” by the early Ukrainian successes around capital Kyiv into thinking that the threat from Russia had been overcome.He said it was “absolutely vital” for countries like the UK to keep supporting president Volodymyr Zelensky’s regime with military supplies.Speaking to Bloomberg TV, Mr Johnson said: “I think it’s very, very important that we do not get lulled, because of the incredible...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Over one million journeys made on new central section of the Elizabeth line

More than a million journeys have been made on the central section of London’s £18.9 billion Elizabeth line railway in the first five days since it opened.London mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “proud to see the roaring success” of the stretch of the line which began operating between stations in Paddington, west London and Abbey Wood, south-east London on Tuesday morning.Transport for London (TfL) said the central section had seen more than one million journeys since it began operating.It added that more than two million trips had been made across the whole line, which stretches from Reading and Heathrow...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Stormont Assembly to sit in fresh bid to elect speaker

The Stormont Assembly will meet on Monday in a fresh bid to nominate a speaker after more than 30 MLAs signed a recall petition.Following a motion from Sinn Fein, outgoing speaker Alex Maskey told MLAs that the purpose of Monday’s recall will be to elect a speaker, deputy speakers and to appoint a first minister and deputy first minister.The Democratic Unionist Party has labelled the move a “stunt” by Sinn Fein, which emerged as the largest party in the Assembly election earlier this month.We were elected to sit in Stormont, to make legislation and to protect people within our communitiesSinn...
WORLD
The Independent

Champions League final organisers to meet to discuss treatment of Liverpool fans

The chaotic scenes which marred Saturday’s Champions League final at the Stade de France will come under the spotlight at a meeting in Paris on Monday.Representatives from local authorities, police and final organisers are to meet in the French capital from 1000BST, the PA news agency understands, to review events outside the stadium during which Liverpool fans queueing for admission were tear-gassed.The move comes amid concerted calls for an investigation from British MPs amid condemnation of the way the Premier League club’s supporters were treated, with local authorities claiming long delays were caused by some trying to gain entry using...
UEFA
The Independent

Scottish aid worker tells of devastating food poverty in Zimbabwe

A Scottish aid worker in Zimbabwe has warned of the devastating impact the Ukraine conflict is having on food security around the world.Peter McGeachie, country director in Zimbabwe for overseas development agency Trocaire, is tasked with saving 26,000 from starvation in the southern African country.The 62-year-old, from Prestwick in Ayrshire, will help Trocaire – the Irish sister agency of Glasgow-based charity Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (SCIAF) – to tackle food poverty in Zimbabwe with up to £2 million extra funding from the UK Government.Mr McGeachie said the people of Zimbabwe are finding the cost-of-living crisis “extremely difficult” as an...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Scotland must put sympathy to one side when against Ukraine, says Callum McGregor

Callum McGregor admits heartfelt sympathy for Ukraine’s plight will be put on hold when Scotland take to the Hampden Park pitch for the World Cup semi-final play-off on Wednesday night.Ukraine is in turmoil following the invasion by Russia and the visitors will travel to Glasgow racked with ongoing worry about family and friends back in their homeland.The Celtic skipper recognised a “real horrific” situation in Ukraine but insists Steve Clarke’s side will focus, as will their opponents, on getting to the play-off final against Wales in Cardiff.McGregor said: “Obviously we understand the situation and we have sympathy for it.“You turn on the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Silk hanging used at Queen’s coronation to be auctioned

A wall hanging that adorned Westminster Abbey at the Queen’s coronation is set to go to auction on Monday ahead of the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday.The piece, woven in the Queensway pattern in blue with gold lurex thread, is a portion of a decorative silk panel which served as a backdrop to the 1953 ceremony.It was the first heraldic emblem of the Sovereign to show the Kingdoms of England, Scotland and Ireland, as well as the Principality of Wales.The panel features a gold woven crown above a rose, thistle, leek and shamrock symbol within an oak leaf wreath.Purchased by the...
U.K.
The Independent

Royal family to share friendship, food and fun at jubilee lunches

Members of the royal family are to share friendship, food and fun at special lunches to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign.The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will meet guests at a feast at The Oval cricket ground in south London, while the Earl and Countess of Wessex will join members of the local community in Windsor.The get-togethers are part of the Big Jubilee Lunches, which includes events ranging from world record attempts for the longest street party to back garden BBQs and “everything in between”, organisers say.More than 85,000 people have signed up to host Big Jubilee...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Victoria Derbyshire reassures cancer sufferers of NHS ‘expertise and compassion’

Victoria Derbyshire has said it was a huge blow being diagnosed with breast cancer but wants people to know they are in “good hands” with the NHS during the most “fearful time of your life”.The BBC broadcaster, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, has spoken about her experience for documentary series The Waiting Room with Dr Sukh.The 53-year-old told the PA news agency: “It was a huge blow to get that diagnosis, because you never think it’s going to happen to you even though now the figures are one in two people over a lifetime will get a cancer...
CANCER
The Independent

The Independent

670K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy