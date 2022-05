Washington County Commissioners will vote on Tuesday whether to provide tax abatement to a meat production company outside of Burton. Commissioners will consider an agreement for development and tax phase-in between the county and Double R Brand Foods, LLC, doing business as Burton Sausage. The company seeks to invest in equipment and renovation at the plant at 11700 Highway 290 West in order to restart production.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO