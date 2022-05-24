Paris ISD students earned Highest Honors in the 2021-2022 WordMasters Challenge™ || Sponsored by Quality Care ER

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

Paris ISD students earned Highest Honors in the 2021-2022 WordMasters Challenge™

By eExtra News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team representing Paris ISD recently earned Highest Honors in the 2021-2022 WordMasters Challenge™—a national vocabulary competition involving nearly 125,000 students annually. A team representing Paris ISD recently earned Highest Honors in the 2021-2022 WordMasters Challenge™—a national vocabulary competition involving nearly 125,000 students annually. The third grade...

NLISD celebrates 2021-2022 employees

An appreciation celebration for North Lamar ISD employees was held Friday morning to recognize those who make a difference to students and co-workers throughout the year. An appreciation celebration for North Lamar ISD employees was held Friday morning to recognize those who make a difference to students and co-workers throughout the year. Superintendent Kelli Stewart and district administrators recognized employees for their years of service to the district, honored those retiring, and presented special awards to those who have gone above and beyond assisting students and colleagues.
Marvin Neil Simmons || Obituary

Visitation will be on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home in Paris from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Marvin Neil Simmons passed away suddenly on May 27, 2022, and is now with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Marvin was born on September 13 (Friday), 1935 and was 86 years old at the time of his passing. Marvin was the youngest of 8 children born to Hiram Chessier and Sudie Florence (Hunt) Simmons. Marvin passed away on his farm outside of Bagwell, TX in Red River County.
PARIS, TX

