Paris ISD students earned Highest Honors in the 2021-2022 WordMasters Challenge™ || Sponsored by Quality Care ER

An appreciation celebration for North Lamar ISD employees was held Friday morning to recognize those who make a difference to students and co-workers throughout the year. Superintendent Kelli Stewart and district administrators recognized employees for their years of service to the district, honored those retiring, and presented special awards to those who have gone above and beyond assisting students and colleagues.

2 DAYS AGO