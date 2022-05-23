Derby school will see extra police presence Monday in wake of threat

North Country Union Junior High School in Derby will have an increased police presence on its grounds on Monday in the wake of a threat against the school .

Vermont State Police say a student made the threat on Friday. Although it did not appear to be credible, troopers responded along with school officials and community resources as a precaution.

Investigators had released no other information as of Sunday night, including any details about the threat or the approximate time Friday at which it was made. However, they are still looking into the the matter.

