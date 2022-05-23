ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, VT

Derby school will see extra police presence Monday in wake of threat

By Mike Hoey
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwZkO_0fogjw6B00

North Country Union Junior High School in Derby will have an increased police presence on its grounds on Monday in the wake of a threat against the school .

Vermont State Police say a student made the threat on Friday. Although it did not appear to be credible, troopers responded along with school officials and community resources as a precaution.

Investigators had released no other information as of Sunday night, including any details about the threat or the approximate time Friday at which it was made. However, they are still looking into the the matter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Sports
Derby, VT
Crime & Safety
City
Derby, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derby School#Police
MyChamplainValley.com

Vergennes girls softball raises awareness for cancer

The Vergennes Girls Softball team celebrated senior day on Thursday by spreading awareness of breast cancer. Jamie Blanchard came to Vergennes Field to see her granddaughter play and be honored by her high school ahead of her last home regular season game ever. “I hugged my granddaughter and gave her a kiss,” says Judie Blanchard. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
MyChamplainValley.com

Your Local Weekend: Dino & Dragon; Craft Brew 5K

Now a look at what’s happening around our region this weekend of May 20-22, 2022. DINO & DRAGON STROLL An interactive event that you can walk through to get up close and personal with some of the largest creatures touring the country. Children can participate in story time and arts & crafts. There are themed […]
STOWE, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy