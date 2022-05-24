Wisconsin Dells waterparks unveil new rides for summer
By Gabriella Rusk
WEAU-TV 13
4 days ago
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The unofficial start to summer is almost here and the Waterpark Capital of the World is ready to welcome visitors back over Memorial Day Weekend. At Mt. Olympus, the Medusa Slidewheel, an 80-foot tall rotating water attraction, will open up on Saturday, May 28....
Located about 55 miles north of Madison, the city of Wisconsin Dells is known as the "Waterpark Capital of the World," but visitors will find a bevy of other attractions to occupy their time, from boat tours of the scenic Wisconsin River to historical landmarks and museums. The term "dells" is derived from the name that 18th-century French explorers gave the area on the earliest maps; it refers to the unique gorges with rock formations sculpted by glacial meltwater that can only be found in a handful of places in the world – one of which is along the Wisconsin River.
Approximately 150 Airmen assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison, Wisconsin participated in joint-international training at Naval Air Station Key West. Throughout the two-week training, which concluded May 18, Wisconsin Air National Guardsmen and their active duty counterparts worked side-by-side with members of the U.S. Navy, Arizona Air National Guard and the Royal Netherlands Air Force. “Anytime we are able to pick up, go somewhere and execute the mission in a joint-combined environment is always great for everyone,” said Lt. Col. Zachary Griswold, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot and the officer in-charge for the 115th Fighter Wing. Due to NAS Key West’s unique location, airspace and ability to host a wide array of different airframes, the 115th Fighter Wing was able to engage in training that can’t be replicated at Volk Field Air National Guard Base or other local training facilities. “With Key West’s training ranges being located primarily over water, a lot of the altitude and speed restrictions we have when flying in Wisconsin are removed,” said Maj. Victor McCoy, an F-16 pilot with the 115th Fighter Wing. “It’s pretty awesome when we get the chance to fly supersonic and train to the maximum capabilities of the jet.”
