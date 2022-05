Five people have died and more than a dozen others experienced series injuries in relation to multiple boating crashes in Georgia and Illinois during Memorial Day weekend. Chatham Emergency Services Chief Philip D. Koster told NBC News that two boats carrying a combined total of nine individuals collided nearly head-on while traveling on Wilmington River near Savannah, Georgia on Saturday (May 28) at some point before 10:42 a.m., when the Coast Guard fielded a report of the crash.

