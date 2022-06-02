Oswego Cinema 7 05/27/2022 - 06/02/2022

CNY Arts Center announces a change in the lineup for a night of comedy on Saturday, June 11 with headliner Zach Koscuik, 7 pm at the Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St in Fulton. Koscuik, who headlined last year’s first comedy night, will be joined by other stand-up comics...
Outdoor music and movies – is there a better way to spend the summer?. The City of Auburn has announced its schedule for the Rock the Top and Music on the Mall Summer Concert Series. The shows begin June 10th at 7:00p with The Arcade – a tribute to 80s music – on the top of the Downtown Parking Garage.
Come on over to Route 20 in Madison and Bouckville for this year’s June Antique Show on Friday, June 3rd – Sunday, June 5th from 8am – 5pm. Featuring over 300 dealers with inventories of antiques, vintage collectibles, and more! Get the same great experience of the August show without all the crowds. And the admission is free!
Camillus resident Carol M. Baldwin, mother of “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock” actor Alec Baldwin, died Thursday, her sons Alec and Daniel Baldwin announced on social media. The two separate posts did not mention a cause of death but the 92 year-old woman had recently...
Are you a Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw? Slytherin or Gryffindor?. A “Harry Potter”-themed Wizard Fest is coming to Central New York this summer. The event will take place Saturday, July 30 under the outdoor pavilion at Sharkey’s Event Center in Liverpool, N.Y.; gates open at 6 p.m. Wizard...
Byrne Dairy is excited to announce the launch of two new Bigwich flavors—Raspberry and Cocoa-Nilla. The two new varieties join the Vanilla Bigwich and can be purchased at all Byrne Dairy & Deli locations across Central New York. The Bigwich boasts two freshly baked cookies and 3 times more...
The Fulton Lions Club recently donated $500 to the Fulton Music Association (FMA), as part of FMA’s Spring membership drive. Steve Chirello, FMA president, left, accepts the donation from David Guyer, Fulton Lions Club president. Since 1995, the FMA has worked to bring to Fulton many exciting concerts each...
Karen A. Piazza, 76, of Oswego, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Her husband was by her side. Born on March 7, 1946, and raised in Oswego, Karen was the daughter of the late Harold and Melrose (Gillen) Tonkin. Karen was a graduate of Oswego...
SYLVAN BEACH — The Cove at Sylvan Beach’s flagship store and café, Sylvan Beach Supply Co., will open to the public on Friday, May 27, ahead of The Cove’s grand opening next month. “With a huge selection of lake activity rentals that include pontoon, fishing, ski,...
Evelyn LiVoti, Operation Oswego County’s Marketing and Development Manager, is celebrating her 10th anniversary with the company. LiVoti, a native of Oswego and graduate of SUNY Oswego, is responsible for marketing, promotion and fundraising for the agency. Ms. LiVoti has grown in her role by taking on challenges and...
Cheryl L. Burns, 55, of Scriba, passed away on May 22, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of Connie (Albright) Haynes of Scriba and the late Richard Baker. Cheryl was a graduate of Mexico High School. She married her husband of...
Witty Wicks in Township 5 is gearing up for summer and helping you save this Memorial Day weekend. Owner Aubry Panek says just in time for the holiday weekend, the local shop is offering 25 percent off on select items throughout the store now through Sunday. They’re also gearing up for some summer fun and the return of the courtyard concerts at Township 5.
Syracuse, N.Y. — For decades, a neatly manicured lawn signaled a homeowner’s competence and responsibility. But the times, they are a-changing. The “No Mow May” movement launched in 2019, to encourage property owners to delay mowing their lawns until June. This effort allows weeds, wildflowers and...
NEW HAVEN — An updated age progression for Heidi Allen was revealed Wednesday, National Missing Children’s Day, depicting what Allen may look like at 46 years old. 18-year-old Heidi Allen disappeared on April 3, 1994, on Easter Sunday. Allen was working at the D&W convenience store in New Haven when she vanished, last seen at 7:42 a.m. The investigation found that the cause of Allen’s disappearance was foul play, according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department.
Dorothy Jane Gallagher, 89, a resident of Oswego passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022, surrounded by children and grandchildren, at her son's home in Madison, N.Y. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of the late Frederick and Rose (Pickert) Curtis and had attended St Pauls Academy and the Oswego High School.
Anyone who has ever read a book or watched a story come to life on the big screen will tell you that there is something charming about an English countryside home but it’s not every day that we see a perfect example of this type of home right in our own backyard.
Honoring America's fallen heroes is a tradition that started right here in Upstate New York. Memorial Day has been recognized as a national holiday since 1971, when the last Monday in May was designated as the official day the United States would honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation and freedom.
Memorial Day weekend marks the start of the outdoor summer concert season for many of Upstate New York’s biggest venues, including CMAC, SPAC and the St. Joe’s Amp, as well as stages at Brewery Ommegang and Beak & Skiff apple orchard. Tim McGraw will open the season for...
In December of 2019, it was announced that Kookie's Q was expanding out of the Adirondack Bank Center to take over the vacant space at 51 North Genesee St. in North Utica. They recently announced their third location at the Palm Springs Mini Golf Course in Marcy - and are now revealing they have a fourth location to be opening soon.
