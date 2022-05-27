2nd Probable Case Of Monkeypox Identified In Sacramento County Through Contact Tracing

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County public health officials said on Friday they are now looking a second suspected case of monkeypox in the area.

The probable second patient comes on the same week that California saw its first case, which was confirmed by the CDC on Thursday.

That first case was believed to be travel-related. According to Sacramento County public health officials, the second suspected case was identified through contact tracing.

Both patients are currently isolated.

Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County’s Public Health Officer, noted that the risk to the general public is very low.

“This case is a close contact of the initial patient,” Dr. Kasirye said in a statement.

California Department of Public Health officials said they started investigating the first case back on Saturday. The person initially tested positive for the orthopox virus.

“Because the disease is rare, health care providers may not be familiar with the presentation of monkeypox and the possibility of monkeypox transmission during intimate or sexual contact may not be well known,” said California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan in a statement. “As such, CDPH is promoting awareness amongst healthcare providers and the public, including appropriate infection control for monkeypox cases in the healthcare setting.”

While it’s not an STD, the World Health Organization says the most recent surge in monkeypox cases is spread primarily through sex between men, entering the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, or the eyes, nose, or mouth.

Health officials in Europe have been raising the alarm about an outbreak of the rare disease in recent weeks. More than 90 cases across a dozen countries have been recorded so far – including the U.K., Spain, Israel, France, Switzerland, Australia and the US.

Along with the California patient confirmed on Thursday, the CDC announced that it had also confirmed eight other monkeypox cases across a total of seven states.

UC Davis Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Dean Blumberg says there are things we already know about the Monkeypox virus.

“Monkeypox is a viral infection and it’s transmitted primarily through animals like rodents and primates in central and west Africa to humans b ut it may be transmitted person to person also by prolonged close contact with someone,” he said.

People suffering from monkeypox will show distinctive rashes and lesions. It can be spread through close contact with someone infected. Other common symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backaches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. Health officials say the incubation period can range from 5-21 days, with the illness typically lasting for 2-4 weeks.

The smallpox vaccine, which works to protect against monkeypox, is being delivered to public health authorities.