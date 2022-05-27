ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

2nd Probable Case Of Monkeypox Identified In Sacramento County Through Contact Tracing

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36GTum_0fog29wH00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County public health officials said on Friday they are now looking a second suspected case of monkeypox in the area.

The probable second patient comes on the same week that California saw its first case, which was confirmed by the CDC on Thursday.

That first case was believed to be travel-related. According to Sacramento County public health officials, the second suspected case was identified through contact tracing.

Both patients are currently isolated.

Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County’s Public Health Officer, noted that the risk to the general public is very low.

“This case is a close contact of the initial patient,” Dr. Kasirye said in a statement.

California Department of Public Health officials said they started investigating the first case back on Saturday. The person initially tested positive for the orthopox virus.

“Because the disease is rare, health care providers may not be familiar with the presentation of monkeypox and the possibility of monkeypox transmission during intimate or sexual contact may not be well known,” said California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan in a statement. “As such, CDPH is promoting awareness amongst healthcare providers and the public, including appropriate infection control for monkeypox cases in the healthcare setting.”

While it’s not an STD, the World Health Organization says the most recent surge in monkeypox cases is spread primarily through sex between men, entering the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, or the eyes, nose, or mouth.

Health officials in Europe have been raising the alarm about an outbreak of the rare disease in recent weeks. More than 90 cases across a dozen countries have been recorded so far – including the U.K., Spain, Israel, France, Switzerland, Australia and the US.

Along with the California patient confirmed on Thursday, the CDC announced that it had also confirmed eight other monkeypox cases across a total of seven states.

UC Davis Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Dean Blumberg says there are things we already know about the Monkeypox virus.

“Monkeypox is a viral infection and it’s transmitted primarily through animals like rodents and primates in central and west Africa to humans b ut it may be transmitted person to person also by prolonged close contact with someone,” he said.

People suffering from monkeypox will show distinctive rashes and lesions. It can be spread through close contact with someone infected. Other common symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backaches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. Health officials say the incubation period can range from 5-21 days, with the illness typically lasting for 2-4 weeks.

The smallpox vaccine, which works to protect against monkeypox, is being delivered to public health authorities.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Fired Sacramento Fire Chief Files $10 Million Wrongful Termination Claim, Alleges Deliberate Exposure to COVID

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Fired Sacramento Fire Chief Gary Loesch is seeking damages in excess of $10 million from the city in a wrongful termination claim, alleging the city manager deliberately exposed him to COVID-19 in an act of retaliation. The allegation stems from the day City Manager Howard Chan fired him during a meeting at city hall. Loesch claims Chan was wearing a mask on that day and that Chan told him it was “because he had COVID.” Loesch now calls that act one of deliberate exposure. He spoke to CBS13 last week about the exchange. “I started almost like in shock like...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Governor Newsom Tests Positive For COVID-19

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After experiencing minor symptoms, the Governor tested positive for COVID-19 this Saturday morning, said the Governor’s Office in a press release. Governor Newsom will remain in isolation at least through Thursday, June 2, and until he tests negative. Until then, he will continue to work remotely in accordance with local and state health guidelines. The Governor will test before leaving isolation, as laid out in California’s SMARTER Plan, which focuses on testing and treatment. The Governor has also been given a prescription for Paxlovid, an antiviral that has been shown to be effective against COVID-19 and will begin his 5-day treatment regimen right now. Governor Newsom has been immunized and has had two booster doses, the most recent of which was on May 18.  
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Overturns Cruising Ban In Unanimous Vote

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Cruising is no longer illegal on Sacramento streets as the city council repealed the anti-cruising ordinance in a unanimous vote. The anti-cruising measures were put in place in 1983 by then-Mayor Joe Serna following an increase in violent attacks and vandalism on nights when people would cruise. Hundreds of cars would clog streets and businesses along Broadway complained they were losing customers due to the large crowds. Car clubs have been working for months with the city and local businesses to have the current law overturned. Last week, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced that he supports overturning the ban on cruising along with tougher laws against sideshows and reckless driving. City leaders say sideshows and other dangerous driving violations will still be enforced.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento County, CA
Health
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
CBS Sacramento

Ban On Cruising: Sacramento City Leaders To Consider Repealing Decades-Old Law

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento city leaders on Tuesday will consider repealing a controversial law that’s been in place for more than three decades. Cruising in a car is currently banned in the city, but car enthusiasts say it’s time that law is driven off the books. Nicholas Rodriguez grew up cruising Sacramento streets. “We’d go down to Broadway, go to Miller’s, go to Old Sac, and kind of go in a circle,” he said. But that’s currently illegal under Sacramento’s anti-cruising ordinance which is more than three decades old. “I think it’s unfair,” Rodriguez said. So for months, Sacramento’s lowrider community has been meeting with city...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘Trouble Recruiting Enough People’: National Lifeguard Shortage Could Affect Your Summer Plans

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A national shortage of lifeguards can soon affect your summer vacation plans. Staffing shortages have hit every corner of the country, but camps and pools, even some locally, are bracing and getting ahead before the summer comes. “It’s not just affecting us from COVID. Prior to the pandemic, we were still having trouble recruiting enough people every year,” said Will Neville, Elk Grove Aquatics Center supervisor. This year, Neville decided to be proactive. “We’ve been visiting a lot of the schools in the area, doing a lot of outreach in the community, getting the word out as much as possible,...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Major storm front expected to send a shower to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The Bay Area might get off easy this week, as a seven-day weather pattern expected to bring rain to 47 of the lower 48 states should only bring a short shower to the Bay Area this weekend.The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a chance of a total of .1 inch of rain or less Saturday and Sunday.The multi-colored seven-day forecast map of the U.S. has only the lightest shade of green -- meaning the smallest amount of rainfall -- for the Bay Area.The map has deep swatches of red in the middle of the country, signifying 3-4 inches of rain forecast, surrounded by dark-to-light shades of blue representing .5 to 1.5 inches of anticipated precipitation.The most California will see is in the extreme northern coast near the Oregon border, which may see up to 1 inch of rain. Everything south of Monterey is predicted to remain dry, along with the entire state of Arizona.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Sacramento

Hepatitis A Outbreak In Strawberries, Certain Brands, According To FDA

CALIFORNIA (CBS13) — According to the FDA, an investigation is currently underway into an outbreak of Hepatitis A in strawberries in several U.S. states and Canada. The outbreak is linked to fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo and HEB purchased between March 5 and April 25, 2022. Those who purchased any of these brands between the dates listed above should not eat them, even if frozen. The products were sold at Aldi, HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Sprout’s Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Weis Markets, and WinCo Foods. Officials advise people to throw away any strawberries purchased between the above dates if unsure of where they were bought. There have been reports of customers becoming ill in California, Minnesota, and Canada anywhere from March 28 to April 30, 2022. Due to the fact that the investigation is ongoing, more information may come to light as to additional products that were contaminated. So, customers are advised to keep an eye out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Monkeypox Virus#Cdph#Std
CBS Sacramento

CHP Make Almost 900 DUI Arrests Statewide Over Memorial Day Weekend

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The CHP had a busy holiday weekend on California roads. In a statement issued by the CHP Headquarters Monday night, based on preliminary numbers, officers made 891 DUI arrests during what they’re calling a “maximum enforcement period”, which started Friday at 6 p.m. Along with arrests, 15 people were killed on California roads falling under the CHP’s jurisdiction. The CHP’s Maximum Enforcement Period continues through 11:59 p.m. tonight to assist motorists and stop dangerous drivers. Keep safety in mind as you travel home. Since 6 p.m. Friday, 15 people have been killed in CHP’s jurisdiction, and officers have made 891 DUI arrests. — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) May 31, 2022 Arrests and fatalities were down this year compared to Memorial Day weekend 2021 when officers made 979 arrests and 35 people died in crashes. During that weekend, 63 percent of all of those killed were not wearing seatbelts, the CHP says.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Folsom Lake Up To 88% Of Capacity On Memorial Day

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Despite the drought, Folsom Lake is nearly full on Memorial Day. The lake level is nearly 456 feet – which puts it at 88 percent of capacity. This time last year, it was at just 46 percent capacity. “It just looks beautiful, especially with skies like this and the temperature is down a little bit,” said Eureka resident Tom Gierek, who was out at the lake on Sunday. At the end of summer last year, Folsom Lake’s levels were so low that the wreckage from a 1965 plane crash emerged. “People had to walk a couple hundred yards before they found water to splash around in,” Gierek said. Holiday revelers are now making sure to enjoy the resurgence of the lake. Not all reservoirs across California are boasting similar levels, however. Shasta and Oroville are at 40 and 54 percent capacity, respectively, as of Memorial Day.  
FOLSOM, CA
KDRV

Hiker dies in 300-foot fall near Brookings, Oregon

Nam Ing, 56, of Penngrove California, was hiking with friends at Natural Bridges Viewpoint when he slipped and fell to the rocks below, a distance of approximately 300 feet, according to Curry County Sheriff John Ward. Personnel for Curry County Sheriff’s department, OSP, Cal Ore Life Flight Ambulance, Brookings Fire,...
BROOKINGS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
France
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Sacramento

Possible Drowning Reported In Sacramento River Near Colusa; Search Underway

COLUSA COUNTY (CBS13) – A search is underway in the Sacramento River near the community of Colusa after a possible drowning over the weekend. The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office says, Sunday evening, they got a report about someone going under the water just east of Levee Park. Witnesses reported seeing the person, who wasn’t wearing a life vest, struggling while trying to swim across the river. A search of the river was done by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office boating safety unit Sunday night, but no victim was found. Search efforts resumed Monday morning. No other details about the possible victim, including their name, have been released at this point in the investigation.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘Test to Treat’ Available in San Joaquin County, In Time For Holiday Weekend

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – San Joaquin County Public Health is hosting three “Test to Treat” programs at OptumServe COVID-19 sites, amid a rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations within the county. The program allows individuals to get tested for COVID-19, and if positive, speak to a health care provider about treatment options, some of which include medication in hand if eligible. “It offers convenience for those who might not be motivated to go out and get treatment,” said Dr. Maggie Park, San Joaquin County Health Officer.  Test to Treat is currently available: 1. San Joaquin General Hospital (OptumServe) 500 W. Hospital Road, French Camp Friday—Monday, 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM Walk-in or pre-schedule at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or (888) 634-1123 2. Lodi Community Services Center (OptumServe) 415 S. Sacramento St., Lodi Monday—Thursday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Walk-in or pre-schedule at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or (888) 634-1123 3. Larch Clover Community Center/Larch Clover Park (Carbon Health) 11157 W. Larch Rd., Tracy Thursday—Sunday, 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM Walk-in only; no pre-registration available All sites accept walk-in registrations and both testing and treatment are free. Testing includes rapid antigen and PCR tests.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Freelancers In Sacramento Earned Nearly $2B In 2021, Study Shows

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With inflation at a 40-year high, more Sacramento residents are turning to side jobs to make extra money and afford necessities. One man has turned his side-hustle into a serious moneymaker. “This month alone, I’m at about $8-9,000 total,” said Michael Balzer who is a freelance resume writer. And that’s just what he brings in on the side. A new study from freelance marketplace Fiverr shows that over the last five years, freelance work in Sacramento has seen a boom. “Freelancers in Sacramento earned $1.9 billion in 2021, and there are about 46,500 of them doing this work,” said Brent Messenger,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Public Library Providing Free Meals To Kids 18 And Under This Summer

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Public Library will be providing free meals to kids 18 and under this summer. Starting June 14 and ending August 5, the meals will be distributed at 13 different locations Tuesday through Friday, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., according to a statement from Lisa Martinez, a Sacramento Public Library spokesperson. The meals are being provided in partnership with the Elk Grove Unified School District and Natomas Unified School District. Martinez says the meals will be distributed at Arcade, Carmichael, Colonial Heights, Del Paso Heights, Elk Grove, Fair Oaks, Martin Luther King Jr., North Highlands-Antelope, North Sacramento-Hagginwood, Rio Linda, Southgate, Sylvan Oaks, and Valley Hi-North Laguna.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sen. Alex Padilla Intros New Bill To Have Government Pay More Of Wildfire Fight Costs

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Sen. Alex Padilla has introduced a new bill that would have the federal government pay a larger portion of the cost of fighting wildfires. Currently, some Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants are capped at a 75% and 25% split between the federal government and state/local agencies. Padilla’s bill looks to raise that 75% federal cap in certain circumstances. In 2021, California experienced the most expensive fire to fight in U.S. history. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the Dixie Fire cost federal and state agencies about $637 million to fight. The Beckworth Fire complex Fire cost about $543 million to fight, with the Caldor Fire coming in at third, costing $271 million to fight. Those three fires were part of the 2.6 million acres that were burned in 2021. So far, in 2022, more than 9,000 acres have burned.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

San Ramon Man Dead, 3 Children Hurt In Highway 160 Crash Near Sherman Island

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a head-on crash in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta left one person dead and three children – including two young boys – hurt Sunday night. California Highway Patrol says, around 10:20 p.m., two cars were involved in a head-on crash along Highway 160 north of the Antioch Bridge. Witness reported that one of the vehicles, a Mazda, was driving recklessly just before it crossed over into the opposite lane. Officers say the Mazda driver was the person pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were in the Mazda – a 15-year-old girl and two boys...
SAN RAMON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Wind-Driven Vegetation Fire Burning In Dixon

DIXON (CBS13) – A vegetation fire burning in the Dixon area is being driven by winds. The four-alarm fire started around midday in the area of Hay Road and State Road 113 in Dixon. A large plume of white smoke could be seen coming from the fire. A Solano County Sheriff’s Office public information officer says the wind-driven fire is moving towards State Road 113. There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire. No structures are being threatened and people are being urged to avoid the area, the Solano County Office of Emergency Services says. This is a developing story.
DIXON, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘He Had To Watch… As This Monster Did What He Did’: Sacramento Family Of Texas Shooting Survivor Speaks

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – In Sacramento, family members who live nearly two thousand miles from cousins, aunts, uncles, and parents near Uvalde, Texas feel helpless. They watch videos and interviews in the community, “where you grow up and you know people by their last names.” The close-knit small town of a little more than 15,000 people is in mourning. It became the site of the second-worst school shooting in U.S. history when an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers inside a classroom. His motive is not clear, according to authorities. More than two dozen students were trapped inside the classroom with...
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
70K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy