Cobb County, GA

Trump and Pence hold dueling rallies for Perdue and Kemp on eve of Georgia’s bitter GOP gubernatorial primary

By Paul Steinhauser
foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago

COBB COUNTY, GA – Neither former President Donald Trump nor former Vice President Mike Pence are on the ballot in Georgia, but both were front-and-center in a combustible Republican Party feud on the eve of the Peach State’s primary. Pence, headlining a rally for Gov. Brian Kemp,...

foxwilmington.com

foxwilmington.com

Stacey Abrams serves as board member, governor of foundation that supports #AbolishThePolice

Stacey Abrams serves as a board member and governor of a UPS family foundation that has repeatedly voiced support for defunding and abolishing the police. Abrams, who is taking another shot at running for Georgia governor, has tried to distance herself from the hardline rhetoric of the #DefundThePolice movement in the past. State filings show, however, that she’s still listed as a board member and governing person at the Seattle-based Marguerite Casey Foundation, which tweeted #DefundThePolice as recently as March of this year and #AbolishThePolice as recently as February.
GEORGIA STATE
foxwilmington.com

NC “Parents’ Bill of Rights” would require parental notification if student uses different name or pronoun; limits instruction on LGBTQ+ people in K-3 curriculums

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – North Carolina HB 755, titled “Parents’ Bill of rights,” would codify a new procedure for requesting information from the school, bar instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in K-3 curriculums and require teachers to notify a student’s parents if they wish to use a different name or pronouns.
FLORIDA STATE
foxwilmington.com

The consensus of the shooting in Texas is that it was ‘intolerable’: Guy Benson

Guy Benson highlights the response from politicians after the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on ‘Special Report.’. GUY BENSON: Which is why some of the Democrats in the Senate are already tapping the brakes on that. The same ones that we usually hear from Sinema and Manchin on that front, and they’ve done it on a lot of big issues, whether it’s so-called voting rights or abortion. They’re saying, no, let’s keep that in place. It is frustrating, Brett, to see people talk about this as unimaginable, unfathomable. It is imaginable. But we don’t have to imagine because it happens far too often in this country. And I think that there is not a breaking point or a tipping point, but a consensus among people across the spectrum. This is intolerable. We can’t keep doing this and, okay, fine. I think we can agree on that. Then what? Right. And that is where the whole thing falls apart. And we go to the same script over and over.
UVALDE, TX
foxwilmington.com

N.C. Bill would provide free lunches to all students in public schools

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – School lunches could become free for students across the state in public schools as well as charter schools thanks to a bill in the N.C. General Assembly submitted May, 26. The bill, the Child Care Act, addresses several issues including additional tax credits for parents for childcare and other expenses.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Emergency services officials weigh in on earlier hurricane season

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an above normal hurricane season for 2022. With the start of hurricane season just over a week away, first responders throughout Eastern Carolina are getting ready. WITN talked to them about a possible change to the start date of hurricane season, plus what they say we should all be doing to prepare.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

