Mixed Media Wild Flower Display

When I was a girl, I spent hours prying dandelions from our front yard. Our “grass” was actually a collection of various shades of green weeds. But when the bright yellow dandelions reared their perky heads, the green disappeared under their sunny umbrellas. My parents worked, supporting three kids, a mortgage and a car payment, and didn’t care about our lawn quality. But our neighbor, Mr. Melton, had the greenest, plushest lawn you’d ever seen. He was out there constantly—watering, fertilizing, edging, applying weed killer, mowing. He put our tattered turf to shame. Eventually, I came to agree with my parents: There were better things to do. Over the intervening years, I have just kept my motley green weeds short.
