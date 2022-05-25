ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alden, MI

Mixed Media Wild Flower Display

 4 days ago

See the artwork created by James &...

northernexpress.com

Wet Paint Art Show

Plein air “quick draw” competition at 4pm on Sat. with portion of the proceeds to go to Walloon Conservancy. All painting must be completed in one hour. Auction to begin at 5pm. Any unsold paintings will be silent auctioned Sun., 10am-3pm.
WALLOON LAKE, MI
northernexpress.com

Drop-In Art Days

Michigan Legacy Art Park, Crystal Mountain, Thompsonville. From pinecone art to pressed wildflowers to writing haiku, join the Art Park every weekend for new projects. Free with paid admission (adults, $5; children, free).
THOMPSONVILLE, MI
northernexpress.com

Al Fresco Art

The Glen Arbor Arts Center’s front yard and parking area will be turned into an open-air exhibition and music venue on Friday, June 4, from 11am-3pm for Up North Pride’s Unconditional PRIDE Artist PopUP + Demo. The first of three summer pop-up events, it features work by studio artists who are LGTBQ aligned and others. Interlochen’s Sound Garden Quintet will perform and talk about making music in unconventional settings. glenarborart.org.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
northernexpress.com

Leland AIR 2022

Artists will paint & draw scenes around Leelanau County 'en plein air,' then, hours later, all of their completed "fresh off the easel" pieces will be hung out for the Leland Air Exhibit. All artwork will be available for sale. Exhibit will run May 29 - June 2, 11am-4pm.
LELAND, MI
Alden, MI
northernexpress.com

Clothesline Exhibit: Prayer Flags

May 27 – Aug. 18. An open-air exhibition of small work. Makers of all skill levels contributed their own versions of the traditional prayer flags in a wide variety of media. An opening reception will be held on May 27 from 5-7pm.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
northernexpress.com

Blank Canvas: High School Portfolio Program Exhibition

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Atrium Gallery, Petoskey. Runs April 23 - June 4. CTAC's new High School Portfolio program is designed for young artists who are considering a future in art & design. This exhibition recognizes some of the outstanding work created in the program.
PETOSKEY, MI
northernexpress.com

Arts & Treasures

Shop the collection of original art, vintage jewelry, pottery, sculptures, records, artisan works & much more. Benefits the Northport Arts Association.
NORTHPORT, MI
#Mixed Media#Flowers#Darkroom#Watercolor#James Elizabeth Manning
northernexpress.com

Rosé All May

May 1-31. Ticket holders will receive a 3-ounce pour of select Rosé from over 20 wineries along the Leelanau Peninsula, along with a signature glass souvenir.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

Concert for a Cause

This Friday, June 3, Mt. Holiday in Traverse City will be rocking. The popular ski hill and summer adventure zone is hosting The Steel Wheels—a Virginia-based Americana/roots/folk-rock band—in support of Less Cancer Bike Ride America. Less Cancer (also known as the Next Generation Choices Foundation) is a nonprofit focused on the prevention of cancer. Their Bike Ride America program offers “a month-long challenge that encourages riders across the country and around the world to ride in support of cancer prevention,” and what better place to gather than at Mt. Holiday, home of the Mud, Sweat & Beers bike race? (In fact, Mt. Holiday is the launch point for the national campaign!) Admission is free, though donations are encouraged. Doors open at 6pm with music starting at 7:30pm, giving you plenty of time to nosh on the tasty menu at Mt. Holiday’s T-Bar restaurant before hitting the dance floor. Visit lesscancer.org/concert for more details.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Bird Hike at Charter Sanctuary

Presented by Saving Birds through Habitat. You may encounter a number of bird species including the Baltimore Oriole, Indigo Bunting & Ruby-throated Hummingbird on this guided hike. Must reserve your spot: 231-271-3738.
OMENA, MI
northernexpress.com

2022 Traverse City Uncorked

May 1-31. Celebrate Michigan Wine Month on the Traverse Wine Coast. Sign up to receive a digital passport to take a self-guided wine tour, track your winery visits & enter to win prizes. At 5 check-ins you will win your choice of an Uncorked t-shirt, a Traverse City wine glass or a corkscrew.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
northernexpress.com

Family Fun Day

Tour the grounds, meet staff & preview activities planned for the summer. Enjoy horse carriage rides, disc golf, archery tag, pontoon boat rides, a zipline & more. Lunch available for $5.
LAKE ANN, MI
northernexpress.com

Plant Native!

When I was a girl, I spent hours prying dandelions from our front yard. Our “grass” was actually a collection of various shades of green weeds. But when the bright yellow dandelions reared their perky heads, the green disappeared under their sunny umbrellas. My parents worked, supporting three kids, a mortgage and a car payment, and didn’t care about our lawn quality. But our neighbor, Mr. Melton, had the greenest, plushest lawn you’d ever seen. He was out there constantly—watering, fertilizing, edging, applying weed killer, mowing. He put our tattered turf to shame. Eventually, I came to agree with my parents: There were better things to do. Over the intervening years, I have just kept my motley green weeds short.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Makers Market Hits the Mark

Try saying that title 10 times fast. Or don’t, and instead make your way to the Northwestern Michigan Fairgrounds in Traverse City June 3-4 for the Red Dresser’s Barn Market, a vintage flea and makers extravaganza. (Complete with live music and food trucks so you can dance, eat, and shop—the perfect trifecta of spring fun.) More than 100 vendors come together to bring you everything from vintage furniture décor to apparel to homegrown goodies. The market is also a great place for those who have “the eye” for salvaged and repurposed pieces ready for their next life. Friday night is the ticketed “First Picks Event” ($10; 4pm-8pm), and your ticket also gets you in for Saturday’s shopping. If you’re only going for one day, Saturday tickets are sold at the gate for $5 (cash or check only), and the market is open from 9am to 4pm. Get details and two-day tickets (sold via Ticketleap) by heading to thereddressertc.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

59th Annual Fort Michilimackinac Pageant

May 28-30. Over 400 cast members will re-create events that took place between the French, British & Indian tribes on June 2, 1763. Visitors will meet famous Indian Chiefs: Miniavavan & Matchekewis of the Ojibwa tribe, & Wawatam who becomes a blood brother to Alexander Henry & later saves his life.
MACKINAW CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Strolling into Summer

Celebrating 100 Years of Community. Live music by Jaden Mason, Tom Kellogg, Steve Diebel, Sandra Kennedy, LeeAnne Whitman, Bruce Walker & many others. There will also be a farmers market, pop up art, live figure drawing, mural painting demonstrations & activities, enjoy an interactive experience with actors portraying city founders, & much more.
GAYLORD, MI
northernexpress.com

All the North’s a Stage

From the early glam days of the Cherry County Players to the traveling tours from Broadway, our northern Michigan home has always been a rich and friendly place for the arts. With an almost dizzying array of musicals, plays, opera, and dance available to inspire you this summer, you won’t have to look far to discover something special.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

Spirit of the North Hike

Goodhart Farms Nature Preserve, trailhead, Harbor Springs. Presented by Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Petoskey. The hike is kid friendly. Well behaved & leashed dogs are also welcome. 231-347-2350.
PETOSKEY, MI

