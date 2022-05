Click here to read the full article. Olivia Rodrigo surprised fans by bringing out Alanis Morissette on Tuesday night during her first of two shows at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre. The duo sang Morissette’s 1995 hit “You Oughta Know” from her debut album “Jagged Little Pill,” with Morissette taking the first verse and Rodrigo belting out the second. “It was a slap in the face/ How quickly I was replaced/ And are you thinking of me when you fuck her?” Rodrigo sang as she danced around with Morissette before launching into the song’s famed chorus together. Alanis Morissette joins Olivia Rodrigo on...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO