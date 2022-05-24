ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComEd to host annual build and race electric-powered racecars event

By Tony Smith
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

After a two-year hiatus, the ComEd Icebox Derby is returning with a new name.

It is called the ComEd EV Rally. It is a competition, which challenges girls, ages 13-18 will put their STEM skills to the test by building an electric vehicle.

The application is open to any girl who is an Illinois resident. The application period will close on Monday, June 6. Every participant will receive a $2,000 scholarship for completing the ComEd EV Rally program.

The annual competition will culminate with all the participants racing their cars in Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 6. The location is yet to be determine. For more information and to register for the program,
click here .

