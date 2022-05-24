ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton High School Wins Private Concert From The Chainsmokers, Appearance By Charli D’Amelio

 3 days ago

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Stockton high school got a special visit from TikTok’s biggest star and will get a private concert from The Chainsmokers on Tuesday.

The special event happened at Chavez High School thanks to the financial literacy company Step .

Students across the country were competing to have the most sign-ups of the company’s app. The winner would get a private concert from The Chainsmokers as well as a special appearance by Charli D’Amelio.

Earlier in May , the company announced that Chavez High had won.

Along with the concert, both Chavez High and the school district will get a $50,000 donation. The top referring Chavez High student will also get a $25,000 scholarship from Step.

Step says their app aims to improve financial literacy in teens.

