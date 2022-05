10 Best Waterfalls in New York (& Where To Find Them) Did you know that New York State has hundreds of waterfalls? There is no denying that New York is known for its sparkling lakes and stunning mountains such as the Catskills and the Adirondacks. And of course, who can forget New York City? It’s hard not to be inspired by the sight of these natural wonders. So if you love nature, then you’ll definitely enjoy going waterfall exploring in New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO