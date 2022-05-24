ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco's mayor to opt out of Pride parade over ban on police participating in uniform

By Cheri Mossburg, Taylor Romine
CNN
 6 days ago
San Francisco Mayor London Breed will not march in the city's Pride parade next month if participating police officers are not allowed to wear uniforms, the mayor said in a statement...

Dan Lewis
5d ago

The alphabet crew is the most hypocritical cult there is! “Please accept us how we are but we get choose who we accept “!

Tammy K
5d ago

The parade should only be held if it is free and has no financial support from San Francisco in my opinion.They need to work on donations for this.Why should San Francisco citizens put there tax dollars into this .

CNN

