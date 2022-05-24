San Francisco's mayor to opt out of Pride parade over ban on police participating in uniform

Chef Ken Tominaga, a pioneering sushi chef known for his Sonoma County restaurant Hana Japanese Restaurant, died earlier this week after a short battle with cancer, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Tominaga had been a part of the Bay Area dining community for more than three decades, and his restaurant Hana was long popular with those in the industry thanks to its reputation for “impeccable attention to detail and seasonal fish.” Most recently, Tominaga lent his name and talents to the much-anticipated multilevel downtown Healdsburg restaurant the Matheson. In addition to a tasting menu restaurant and a rooftop lounge, the restaurant includes a sushi bar which Tominaga oversaw.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO