Two 12-year-old boys charged with attempted carjacking in Homan Square

By Tim McNicholas
 5 days ago

Two 12-year-old boys charged in Homan Square carjacking 01:43

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A West Side neighborhood was shocked to learn two people tried to carjack someone on their block this week.

But as CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Tuesday, neighbors are even more surprised by the age of the suspects.

Harrison (11th) District police said they have arrested two boys in the attempted carjacking on Monday, and both were just 12 years old.

On Monday afternoon in the 3400 block of West Lexington Street, off Homan Avenue in Homan Square, police said the boys had guns when they tried to steal a 31-year-old woman's car and demanded her property.

We have also just learned that woman had a 13-year-old passenger in the car with her.

Shortly after that, officers arrested the pair just a few blocks away near Polk Street and Lawndale Avenue.

Now, they are both charged with felony counts of attempted carjacking.

A couple people living on the block said they're concerned, but they wouldn't talk on camera for fear of retaliation from criminals.

But one man who lives on the block where the carjacking happened, Anthony Scott, says he wanted to speak up.

"Very well could have been my mother. Could have been my sister. Could have been my wife," Scott said. "Something like that just really makes you angry. But it's also saddening - the fact that you have this going on. You have some 12-year-olds out here attempting to do something like that. It's just crazy."

But to police, the suspects' ages might not be as shocking. Early this year, we reported that an 11-year-old was charged with an armed carjacking in Mount Greenwood .

And just this week, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said police have arrested 545 people for all kinds of auto-related crimes – including carjackings, stolen cars, and other offenses – and he said more than the suspects are under the age of 18.

"We have to invest in our youth, of course – and keep them active, making better decisions, and involved in the community," Brown said Monday. "But we will also hold them accountable when they break the law."

Scott said in his eyes, his block is still a safe place - and he and his neighbors are just being extra-vigilant now.

Both boys have been charged with one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, and appeared in Juvenile Court on Tuesday.

Comments / 16

Jerome Brown
5d ago

The parents need to be held accountable.If it were left up to me both of them would be charged as adults.

Reply
21
JJ
4d ago

Invest!? The government pays these parents to have them. Stop it! After the first kid mistake, stop paying them to have more!

Reply
7
JJ
4d ago

Parents? Illegals? They get paid for having churning out kids then kick them out when moma doesn’t get paid to feed them a gang banger told me long ago. Yep

Reply
4
CBS Chicago

Two killed in West Englewood shootout

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are dead after a shootout in West Englewood Saturday. According to the Chicago Police Department, just after 5 p.m. a 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were standing on a sidewalk near Bishop and Garfield when both men pulled out guns and started firing at each other. Both died at the University of Chicago Hospital a short time later. Detectives are trying to determine what led to the shooting. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man found shot, unresponsive in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being found shot in the Washington Park neighborhood Sunday morning. Police said around 4:53 a.m., a man was discovered outside unresponsive on the 6300 block of South Calumet. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back and hip in critical condition. Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

5 people shot, seriously wounded in mass shooting after fight in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's West Side is the scene of the city's latest mass shooting. Five people were in serious condition Sunday after neighbors say a fight broke out on the street outside an elementary school. Now the neighborhood is calling for change, and leaders say mass shootings across the country are changing the conversation about gun reform. "Where do they get these guns from? Where do they get these Army rifles from?" said Arthur, who did not want to give a last name. After 50 years living in the Lawndale neighborhood, Arthur said he now won't come out after dark. He showed CBS...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police search for vehicle in connection to homicide in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking for a vehicle that is connected to a homicide in Belmont Cragin back in March.The incident happened at 2556 N. Lamon Ave. on March 31, around 5:49 a.m. The offending vehicle is a black GMC Envoy that is missing the chrome trim on the front passenger side and may have damage to the front passenger side headlight. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Area Five Homicide at 312-746-6614. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men killed in West Englewood after shooting each other

CHICAGO — Two men died Saturday afternoon in West Englewood after shooting each other, according to police. Police said a 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were near the sidewalk just before 5:05 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Bishop Street when they both revealed firearms and fired shots, striking each other. The men […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man stabbed during fight inside hotel in The Loop; offender in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is hospitalized after being stabbed inside a hotel hallway in the Loop early Sunday morning. Police said around 1 a.m., a man was involved in a fight with another man on the fifth floor at the hotel located on the 100 block of West Randolph. The victim was stabbed multiple times and was transported to a Northwestern Hospital in an unknown condition, according to police. The offender was taken into custody.No further information was immediately available. Area Three detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman charged with helping her sister shoot another woman in Rogers Park

A North Side woman faces felony charges for allegedly helping her sister shoot another woman in Rogers Park last month. Prosecutors charged Kamiah Alford, 25, with aggravated battery by discharging a firearm even though they are not accusing her of personally firing the weapon. Around 10:15 a.m. on April 29,...
GLENWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

