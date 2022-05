Irwin Army Community Hospital will be be the site the "102 Days of Summer Safety kick-off on Thursday. Fort Riley's Garrison Safety Office in conjunction with the hospital and Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office, will launch a safety awareness and injury prevention campaign. There will be information and safety demonstrations from a variety of on-post and off-post agencies aimed at promoting safer behavior and safety from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Demonstrations will range from a seatbelt convincer to a rollover simulator. There will also be a car seat check lane so parents can make sure that they have the right car seat properly installed for their children.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO