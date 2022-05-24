Buccaneers end Knights in playoff opener

The game could not have gotten off to a better start for the Kenyon-Wanamingo softball team on Monday night versus Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in the Section 1A opening round.

In the top of the first, the Knights scraped across three runs to instantly put the Buccaneers in the hole.

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown wasn’t discouraged.

“It was just a matter of staying calm, staying with the game plan and hoping good things happen,” said coach Crystal Lamont.

Fighting all the way back, the fourth-seeded Buccaneers kept their season alive, withstanding a late comeback effort to take the contest, 6-5 over the fifth-seeded Knights at home.

Coach Carrie Anderson said the team got exactly what it had wanted in that first inning; a strong start.

“We came out right away in the first inning, hitting,” she said.

An RBI single by Josie Flom followed by a costly two-run error put the Knights ahead by the 3-0 margin.

Buccaneers’ senior pitcher Gloria Cortez limited the damage to just the three runs as a ground out to short ended the threat.

Hoping to answer in the bottom of the first, Flom danced out of danger by stranding two runners on via a fly ball to left field to push the teams to the second inning.

A shutout inning by Cortez in the top half of the second gave Waterville-Elysian-Morristown the chance to answer.

Some extra opportunities aided the Buccaneers.

“We had some infield errors and that cost us,” said Anderson.

Two plays that could have resulted in outs for Kenyon-Wanamingo, instead put two runners on.

Jordan Green and Rylee Pelant provided the spark to tie the game while a passed ball put Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in front at 4-3.

Putting the ball in play off of Flom compared to the last time the teams squared off loomed large.

“She struck out 16 of us the first time and we had that cut down to only six tonight. That helped us put some pressure on them defensively by putting the ball in play,” said Lamont.

After starting with big innings by both teams, the game experienced each pitcher finding form to throw pairs of shutout innings.

It wasn’t until another error aided a run in the bottom of the fifth followed by an RBI double by Alayna Atherton in the sixth expanded the Buccaneers lead to 6-3.

Backs against the wall, needing three runs to keep their season alive, the Knights did not lay down.

Run-scoring hits by Emma Paulson and Josie Flom with two outs put the tying run on second base.

“We don’t give up. We keep fighting until the last out.

It was fun to see them come back in the seventh inning to get some hits and get on base,” said Anderson.

Cortez didn’t allow the rally to continue.

The senior slammed the door shut on the comeback effort, getting a pop-up to end the Knights season.

“She pushed through and got us out of that inning which is great to see,” said Lamont.

Cortez earned the victory in her effort, allowing two earned runs on nine hits in the complete game.

On the other side, Flom suffered the loss, giving up four earned runs by going the distance.

Trying to help her cause, Flom picked up two hits and two RBIs in the defeat.

Green led Waterville-Elysian-Morristown with two runs knocked in.

The Buccaneers moved to 9-10 record-wise.

Kenyon-Wanamingo reflects

The defeat ended the Kenyon-Wanamingo season at 8-9, a seven win improvement since compared to last year.

That number of wins could be even higher next season as the Knights do not lose a single player to graduation.

“Everyone should be coming back. It will be super cool to bring back the entire team with a lot of great leaders,” said Anderson.

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown advances

Getting past the Knights, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown returned to action the next day to take on top-seeded of the Section 1A West Bracket in Hayfield.

“We’ll go down to Hayfield and give it our best shot,” said Lamont.

After the opening round of the Section 1A Tournament, the format becomes double elimination.