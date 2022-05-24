ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Panel at PHS encourages female students to be leaders

By Phyllis Smith
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “They’ve got to think about their future and quite frankly they have to think about it now because they’re building bridges, they’re creating networks and quite frankly they’re establishing their reputations that they’re going to take with them throughout life,” said Dr. Rosemary Thomas, Executive Vice President...

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg South High School announces awards, scholarships

PARKERSBURG — The 55th annual Awards Assembly was held May 20 at Parkersburg South High School in the Rod Oldham Athletic Center to recognize and award scholarships to the following students:. * VALEDICTORIAN – Lauren Elizabeth Henthorn. * GOLD HONOR CORDS/4.00+ GPA – Marimo M. Akita, Isaiah S....
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

May Jefferson Award Winner: John and Jodie Calkins

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of May, we’re honoring John and Jodie Calkins. They are a husband and wife team that help feed communities in Randolph County. John Calkins and his...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Davis, WV
Parkersburg, WV
WDTV

Four Lewis County student-athletes sign with collegiate programs

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Four Lewis County student-athletes signed with various collegiate athletic programs Tuesday. Abby Hartley and Jonah Clem will both attend Glenville State University to play for the Pioneer softball and baseball programs. Lauren Wyatt signed to participate in track & field in the northern panhandle at West...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington High School teacher charged with solicitation of a minor

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Huntington teacher has been charged with solicitation of a minor. The Cabell County Magistrate Clerk says Nathan Litteral is being charged with one count of solicitation of a minor. According to Cabell County Schools, Litteral is a teacher at Huntington High School and is currently on administrative leave. Litteral is […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WDTV

Rooster becoming local celebrity in Weston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Why did the rooster cross the road?. Apparently, in this case, it’s to get to the Citizen’s Bank in Weston!. Resident Shae Davis said he saw that exact thing. “I looked at my mom while we were painting the door and said, ‘I cannot...
WESTON, WV
Phyllis Smith
WDTV

WV bishop wants special session to ban assault weapons

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A top church official is calling for a ban on assault weapons in West Virginia. Rev. Mark Brennan, bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, is asking Gov. Jim Justice to call a special session of the legislature to ban the weapons in the wake of the Texas school shooting.
WTRF- 7News

Wetzel County teacher resigns after alleged inappropriate behavior with a student

(WTRF) The Wetzel County Board of Education has accepted the resignation of a teacher after alleged allegations of inappropriate behavior with a student. English teacher Drew Schmalz submitted his resignation on Friday and it was accepted by the board in a closed-door special session Wednesday morning. The inappropriate conduct allegedly took place on a school trip to […]
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

Wheelersburg native crowned Miss Ohio Teen USA

PORTSMOUTH—The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts had a brush with royalty last weekend and a new Miss Ohio Teen USA was crowned. Kylan Darnell, from Wheelersburg, will now represent the state in the upcoming Miss Teen USA Pageant. After a long road of competition, Darnell said that when her name was called as the winner, she couldn’t believe what she was hearing.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WDTV

Fairmont State to make housing more affordable

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morrow Hall at Fairmont State will be decreasing prices this upcoming fall. Morrow Hall is the oldest resident hall on campus. Students will have the opportunity to live on campus at affordable rates. This is part of a plan to meet student needs at Fairmont State.
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Long-time John Marshall cafeteria worker named Manager of the Year

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–Hundreds of meals are prepared and served daily at John Marshall High School.   These nutritious meals fill children’s hungry bellies and help prepare them to take on the day.  Now those meals don’t just make themselves.   The West Virginia School Nutrition Association has recognized a local cafeteria manager.  For her countless years […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Jerome F. Biesczad

Jerome F. Biesczad, 88, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on December 2, 1933, a son of the late Michael Carl and Virginia Patricia Serwatka Biesczad. He was married to Helen Zontek Biesczad, who preceded him in death after 47 years of marriage. Surviving are one sister, Helen Quickle and her husband Burrell of (Locust Heights) Clarksburg; one niece, Michele Lawrie and her husband John of Clarksburg; and one nephew, Kevin Quickle of Redding, PA. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Sister Cecilia Ann Biesczad CSJ, who was a sister of St. Joseph in Wheeling; and two nephews, Christopher Quickle and Thomas Douglas. Mr. Biesczad was a 1951 graduate of Washington Irving High School, attended WV Business College for two years, and was a United States Army Veteran. He was previously employed at Eagle Convex, Simpson Truck and retired from Stuart McMunn Company in the accounting department. Mr. Biesczad was a member of the Serra Club and the Clarksburg JC’s. As a child Jerome was an Altar Boy at Holy Trinity Catholic Church until it closed. He was currently a member of Our Lady Perpetual Help Catholic Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Men’s Club. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Walt Jaglea as Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral home.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Flags for Heroes raises money for local marine corps league

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The bi-annual Flags for Heroes display and fundraiser is up and running. Soon you’ll see rows of flags set up at Spencer’s Landing, each flag representing someone’s hero. How it works is you buy a flag for $50, then that flag is put...
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Run for the Wall thunders back into West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Several hundred motorcyclists, many being military veterans, came thundering onto state Capitol grounds in Charleston on Thursday morning. The bikers are part of the Run For The Wall XXXII 2022, the largest organized motorcycle run in the USA that goes from coast-to-coast to honor all veterans, current military, and fallen military members. Around 400 motorcycles were in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Annual Gala raises money for WVU Children’s Hospital

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It was suits and ties and gowns Friday night to raise money for WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. The 18th annual Gala Fundraiser was held at the event center at the Morgantown Marriott. It was an evening filled with gourmet dining, entertainment, dancing and silent auctions.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, May 26

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses budgeting during inflation. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Lord’s Prayer is recited before Parkersburg City Council meeting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Lord’s Prayer is recited in Parkersburg City Council Chambers Tuesday evening. Just a week after a federal judge in West Virginia ruled that Parkersburg City Council could not recite the prayer before its meeting, the people in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting recited the prayers two minutes before the meeting began.

