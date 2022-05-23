Letter to the editor: Support Gig Harbor Fire bond

SEATTLE — Members of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) VBA Local 1128, AFGE Local 3197, AFGE Local 498 and community stakeholders are co-sponsoring a rally and press conference on Wednesday, May 25 to demand better workplace conditions at local VA facilities and condemning the Veteran Affairs Department’s recommended closure of dozens of facilities nationwide. Participants will begin with a rally, taking to the streets to demand respect, fairness and dignity on the job. Following the rally, Washington VA workers will host a press conference to shed light on the ongoing unreasonable performance standards, discrimination, harassment, intimidation and bullying at Washington VA facilities.
