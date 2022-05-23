ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gig Harbor, WA

Letter to the editor: Support Gig Harbor Fire bond

By Brad Harris
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI want to thank the Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One Board of Fire Commissioners for placing a facilities bond on the August primary election ballot, and I thank our community for considering this...

q13fox.com

Olympia the first to permit free RV encampment parking on public street

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia is trying something no other city in the region has done: allowing permit-based RV encampment parking on a city street. For years, Ensign Road near St. Peter's Providence Hospital has been a de facto RV encampment. As of Thursday, nearly 40 motor homes, campers and trailers are parked along the public street—almost every one of them has received a parking permit from the city that allows them to stay indefinitely, as long as they follow a set of conditions.
OLYMPIA, WA
Harbor Happenings: Memorial Day observances

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial beginning of summer. That’s not true on your calendar. It looks like it won’t be true in your weather forecast, either. According to the National Weather Service, unofficial summer will begin with steady rain on all three days of the Memorial Day weekend. So if you’re planning to go camping, bring a poncho. And if you’re having a Memorial Day cook-out, move it under a covered patio.
GIG HARBOR, WA
KXRO.com

Grays Harbor and Pacific County rates drop but tie for 2nd highest in the state

Grays Harbor, WA – Grays Harbor and Pacific County were tied for the second highest unemployment rate in the state, but both saw their unemployment rates drop. According to the Employment Security Department’s non-seasonally adjusted numbers, only Ferry County at 8.2% had a higher unemployment rate in April than Grays Harbor and Pacific County at 6.6%.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wandering young orca spends night in lagoon near paper mill

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A Clallam County sheriff’s sergeant got a rare treat when he spotted a wandering killer whale Sunday night in Port Angeles. According to a Facebook post from the Orca Behavior Institute, a transient orca, possibly T65A5, an 8-year-old male, had wandered through a small channel into the lagoon by the McKinley Paper Company.
PORT ANGELES, WA
Harborview Drive reopens in both directions

After nearly three months, traffic is flowing in both directions through downtown Gig Harbor. Harborview Drive, the city’s main drag, was closed in the southbound direction on Feb. 28 to resume construction of a $2.2 million roundabout at its intersection with Stinson Avenue. Drivers were diverted to a long detour via Borgen Boulevard and the west side of Highway 16. Northbound vehicles continued to navigate through the project.
GIG HARBOR, WA
News Break
Politics
q13fox.com

City mayors seek change in state law preventing localized gun control

EDMONDS, Wash. - In wake of a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead, some Washington city officials say that the state's preemption laws regarding guns need to be changed to provide more local government control. The city of Edmonds tried to take gun...
EDMONDS, WA
masonwebtv.com

State Bridge Deck Repair Work Kicks Off in June

As warmer conditions arrive in the Pacific Northwest, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will repair five bridges in Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap and Mason counties. Work will begin in early June. The project will repair areas of the driving surfaces which are showing signs of wear and tear.
MASON COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Glass under Space Needle floor washed for first time

Trained professionals strapped on ropes and hung underneath the glass floor of the Space Needle to clean it for the first time since the rotating floor was installed in 2018. A crew with Skyscraper Window Cleaning took to cleaning the 176 tons of rotating glass on Wednesday, all while dangling 500 feet above the Seattle Center.
SEATTLE, WA
thestand.org

Rally Wednesday against VA hospital closures, privatization

SEATTLE — Members of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) VBA Local 1128, AFGE Local 3197, AFGE Local 498 and community stakeholders are co-sponsoring a rally and press conference on Wednesday, May 25 to demand better workplace conditions at local VA facilities and condemning the Veteran Affairs Department’s recommended closure of dozens of facilities nationwide. Participants will begin with a rally, taking to the streets to demand respect, fairness and dignity on the job. Following the rally, Washington VA workers will host a press conference to shed light on the ongoing unreasonable performance standards, discrimination, harassment, intimidation and bullying at Washington VA facilities.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Sawant amendment to Seattle’s ‘six-month defense’ passes as City Council continues tweaks to pandemic protections for renters

Amid ongoing legal challenges, the Seattle City Council continues to adjust legislation hoped to help protect renters during the pandemic. Tuesday, the council unanimously passed a bill sponsored by Kshama Sawant to amend Seattle’s “six-month defense” ordinance. The. previously passed ordinance provides tenants with a defense against...
SEATTLE, WA

