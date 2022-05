Universities are to be ordered to introduce policies to tackle spiking by the end of the year, the government has said.A new working group will also be established involving victims and campaigners who will share ideas on how to better protect students, according to the Department for Education (DfE). It comes months after a wave of reports over spiking involving needles sparked alarm across the country and calls for more action to tackle the crime. University students were at the centre of protests last autumn and organised nightclub boycotts to make a stand.The higher education minister is to ask every...

