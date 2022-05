- For rent! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom located just outside of Downtown Winston-Salem. This home features; an updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, a beautiful bathroom with a rainfall shower system, Plenty of storage space, Hard wood floors and a spacious living room. This home is placed perfectly between Salem College and Wake Forest Medical Center, an easy commute for all college students. You will also have access to amazing foods like Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro for some American cuisine or have a five-star experience at Bernardin’s Restaurant. You can have all this and more. Schedule your tour today!

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO