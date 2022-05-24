ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Grant to help increase wheat drought and heat resilience

By Scott Weybright,
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn effort to identify genes in spring wheat that would allow it to be more heat and drought resilient recently earned more than $2 million in funding. Washington State University researchers are leading an international team that was awarded a five-year, $1 million Seeding Solutions grant from the Foundation for Food...

